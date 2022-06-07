Jamie Whaley, Buffalo Trace’s Harm Reduction Specialist, is hoping to inspire others to learn how to prevent substance abuse in youth.

Serving Mason and Robertson counties, Buffalo Trace District Health Department’s motto is to Prevent, Promote and Protect.

A new partnership with the Russell Theatre, the Regional Prevention Center of Comprehend, Inc. and New Hope Community Services to show Chris Herren’s, “The First Day,” focuses on the first “P.”

Prevention is not something that’s often talked about when discussing substance abuse. Health care officials spend a lot of time focusing on treatment programs, but what if substance dependence could be stopped before it ever started? That’s exactly what The First Day video is all about—preventing drug abuse before it takes root.

Jamie Whaley, Buffalo Trace’s harm reduction specialist, described the video as a “Totally different way to look at substance abuse.”

The 48-minute video which 550 students from Mason, Augusta and St. Patrick’s high schools have already viewed, will be available for special 7 p.m. public viewings on Friday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11 at the Russell Theatre. The community will get a look at the educational film that addresses not only the beginnings of substance abuse but also touches on issues such as alcoholism, anxiety, depression, self-harm and bullying.

The presenter, Chris Herren, is a former professional basketball player, author, and wellness advocate. He is a person in long-term recovery who has shared his story with over 1 million people. The video documents his descent into substance abuse. as he opens up to students about his struggles growing up, which ultimately led to his own first day with alcohol and later drugs.

The video addresses the challenges that school systems, parents, teachers and coaches face every day as young people suffer emotionally, leading to substance use, harmful behaviors and poor mental wellness.

Herren conveys the message that when talking about addiction, the “worst day” is often the “first day”. In the video, he says, “We tell stories and show kids pictures of what drug addiction looks like in the end, but we forget the beginning”. Herren asks tough questions like “why do we see them as homeless people and prostitutes, and not soccer players and shortstops”.

Whaley hopes this video will guide young people better identify and understand emotions that may lead to their first encounter with drugs and alcohol. Things like fear, anxiety, insecurities, self-doubt, guilt, shame, grief, control and perfectionism can push young people to go down a dangerous path.

Whaley said the video is appropriate for younger children and discussed the many reasons youth begin using such as family dysfunction, traumatic experience and peer pressure. “These things play a part in why kids begin using.”

The video event is open to the public, and the cost of all who attend will be covered by funds that were made available by the Community Collaboration for Children Regional Network, which is funded by the Cabinet for Health and family services. Given the drug epidemic many communities face today, Whaley believes it’s well worth investing an hour to begin thinking about your story and where it all began.

“I believe that in order to change the ending, we have to better identify and understand the beginning,” Whaley said.

Whaley states that with 9 overdose deaths since January of this year alone, drug abuse in this area is on the rise with the use of methamphetamine and heroin reaching a crisis point. Whaley, who oversees the syringe access and exchange program, says The Health Department isn’t just a place for syringe exchange or to acquire Narcan, it’s also a spot for resources, and assistance with food, electric bills or whatever a person who is feeling down needs to get through the day.

After recovering from alcoholism himself, Whaley understands the issue well. “I’m 48-years-old and my struggle with alcoholism wasn’t about alcohol—it was emotional. I feel like if we can help people identify their emotions at a younger age and develop healthy coping skills, we can change their course early on.”

Whaley feels the stigma behind mental health is a barrier to getting help. “I want young kids to feel it’s okay to not be okay.”

Whaley noted that he conquered his own demons through AA meetings at CrossPoint Community Church and by finding faith and his relationship with Jesus Christ.

“For as bad as things are, through CrossPoint Celebrate Recovery, some miracles are happening and there is hope for our community.”