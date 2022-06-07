Dundee is too cool for the shelter. He waiting to meet you at the MCAS.

You may have heard of an 80s movie about an Australian fellow with a knife. Well, one of our featured shelter dogs is his namesake.

Meet Dundee! If he could talk, he’d have an Aussie accent for sure. He is a super cool little dude who wants to be your hiking buddy or play with your kids. Dundee is athletic but he’s not hyper. He is 1 to 2 years old and around 30 pounds. He has striking eyes and silky soft fur. Why hasn’t he already been scooped up? I have no idea, but if you’re looking for a companion who might be almost as smart as you are, look no further. Dundee is a unique dog and he looks forward to meeting you at the MCAS.

Our next dog up is Rascal. You might remember him. Rascal was showcased several weeks ago and he’s still waiting at the shelter for his forever home. But there is an update. This handsome boy has been neutered and he’s up to date on his vaccinations. Rascal is super friendly and loves everyone, from children to adults, and he gets along well with other dogs. Since he’s been cooped up in a tiny kennel for a long time, he’s pretty excited when someone comes to visit him. He might jump up to greet you and act a little wild but he’ll settle down once he’s getting regular exercise and some love. He’s roughly 40 pounds and the perfect walking partner. Rascal is fun-loving and will keep you entertained. Consider giving him a chance and forever home.

It’s puppy season, folks, and everyone loves a wriggling pup. Wrinkles and puppy breath can be irresistible. And while raising a pup is a fulfilling journey, caring for an older dog has its perks too. Puppies are a lot of work and if you’re searching for a companion that’s easier to manage, consider looking at a senior dog who is sporting a few grey hairs.

At what age does a dog become a senior? Like in humans, the aging process varies between dogs and breeds. Usually, smaller-breed dogs live longer than giant breeds, but certain breeds do have a shorter life expectancy. If you’re an elder yourself, you may be more interested in adopting a breed that you won’t have to worry about a 14 or 15-year commitment.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association’s (AAHA) guidelines on a dog’s age, the “senior” stage of life begins around the last 25 percent of the dog’s expected lifespan. That means that most dogs will hit their senior years at around 9 years of age. But many dogs still have a ton of energy and are in very good health well over 9-years.

Another bonus of adopting an older dog compared to a puppy is that you have a full picture of what that dog’s size and personality will be whereas, with a youngin, there’s a lot of guessing involved.

Senior dogs enjoy walks and playtime just as much as a puppy, but unlike their younger counterparts, they’re ready to relax and take a nap at the same time you are. Those frisky pups will continue running and playing long after you’re ready for bed. Older dogs don’t chew up your new shoes or furniture either.

Let’s face it, in this crazy world of working long hours and running numerous daily errands, an easy-going companion who needs less maintenance might be the perfect fit for your busy lifestyle. Not everyone wants to take a dog for several walks a day or go through the intense commitment of house training which isn’t much fun.

And yes, you can teach an old dog new tricks. So if you’re planning to expand your fur family, please consider adopting a senior animal. Your life will be easier and you won’t be disappointed.

For your meet and greet with Dundee, Rascal or any of the other lovely dogs and cats available at the MCAS, head on over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 P.M., Monday through Thursday; noon – 6 P.M. on Fridays and 8 A.M. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides updates and regular pictures of shelter animals that are available for adoption.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive to spay or neuter a shelter dog or to provide items the shelter animals need. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or cat.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelter is to spay or neuter your pets. The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page.