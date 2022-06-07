The Maysville AAUW Branch is hosting “A Historic Tour” on Sunday, June 12, 2022, between the hours of 2-6 p.m., beginning at the First Presbyterian Church On Third Street.

The cost of tickets is $25 per person and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com, The Whistlestop in Bluegrass Center, and 41 West Second Flower Shop. AAUW is asking everyone to purchase tickets early so they have an approximate count of tourists. There will be some tickets available at the church on the day of the event.

The January House is just one of the lovely homes on the tour. Owners Duke and Linda Ford will welcome the guests and give a history and tour of the home. It is the only house on the tour that has always been occupied by the descendants of the original builder, Andrew McConnell January.

For further information, please contact Marti Insko, Historic Tour chair, at [email protected] or Sharyn White-Coe, AAUW president, [email protected]