Maysville’s writers’ group, Old Washington Wordsmith, will be celebrating its 12th anniversary with a community open mic for poetry, music, storytelling, or any creative performance art that anyone may want to contribute. This open mic will be held at Turtleback Ridge Brewery on Saturday, June 18.

An afternoon session of the open mic will begin at 4:30 p.m. The evening session starts at 7 p.m. Weather permitting, star-gazing will finish off the day with a local astronomer. Turtle Back Ridge is located off Kentucky 2505, not far from Blue Licks State Park.

All are welcome to come out to share their artistic talents with neighbors and friends and help the group celebrate a dozen years of existence.

The Old Washington Wordsmiths have been part of Maysville’s art guild, Ohio River Valley Art Guild, since 2010. For more information, text Jim Lally at 606-407-1457.