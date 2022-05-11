Koda is one of Dr. Rhonda Sim’s certified therapy dogs and has recently signed on to work at Meadowview Regional and Fleming County hospitals.

Research shows that petting an animal lowers the stress hormone cortisol and boosts the levels of the anti-stress hormone, oxytocin. Basically, this means that the simple act of touching a dog or cat not only improves our health, it just feels good.

That’s why there’s been an explosion of therapy dog use around the country in recent years. The idea of utilizing animals, especially dogs, to comfort us and improve our well-being is not a new concept. As far back as 1 A.D., there are records of dogs assisting blind people and modern guide dogs are well-documented in World War 1 as many soldiers were blinded by mustard gas.

Sigmund Freud employed his own dog to improve communications with his psychiatric patients in the 1930s and in 1976, the first therapy dog organization was established by Elaine Smith, a registered nurse. Medical professionals observed the benefits of having Smith’s dog socialize with hospital patients during her work shift and enthusiastically supported the program going forward.

For the past 30 years, the go-to place for a therapy dog is the Alliance of Therapy Dog, stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The non-profit volunteer organization provides testing, certification, registration, support, and insurance for members who volunteer with their dogs in animal-assisted activities. Their mission is to form a network of caring individuals and their special dogs who are willing to share smiles and joy with people, young and old alike.

Service and therapy dogs serve people but in different ways. Service dogs perform tasks such as alerting their owners of certain sounds and sights and reminding them to take medication. These dogs play an essential role by helping with everyday tasks, they have full public access rights and are legally protected, which means owners can take them almost everywhere.

Therapy or emotional support animals do not have duties to perform and serve primarily as companion animals. They do their work simply by being there for us. They must be calm, friendly, well-behaved and comfortable around people of all ages and in every situation.

Unlike service dogs, therapy dogs aren’t necessarily trained to work with a specific owner and can provide support in hospitals, nursing homes, doctor’s offices, schools or anywhere else they’re needed.

Since the benefits of therapy dogs are well-documented, you’re probably seeing more and more of them in venues where their presence is needed. And Mason County has certainly embraced the movement.

Recently, the Fleming County Hospital and Meadowview Regional Medical Center jointly launched a Pet Therapy Program. The hospitals have teamed with Dr. Rhonda Sims and her two dogs, Koda and Molly, to begin offering pet therapy for patients and staff throughout the facilities.

Trained volunteers and their dogs visit hospital patients and staff who enjoy the company of a furry friend. Since animal-assisted therapy can significantly reduce pain, anxiety and depression in people with a wide range of health problems, the presence of a dog can help them heal. Petting a dog has been shown to lower a person’s heart rate and blood pressure, and it can calm anxious people. Plus, a visit from a friendly pooch generally makes people happy and spreads a feeling of hopefulness which is a much-needed commodity in a hospital setting.

“Animals bring such joy into people’s lives in many ways,” said Joe Koch, market president and CEO. “I’m very happy that we will now be able to offer pet therapy to patients and staff.”

Sims, who earned her doctorate in nursing practice from Walden University and is a licensed registered nurse in Kentucky and Ohio. is also a professor of registered nursing at Maysville Community and Technical College and a forensic nurse for both Fleming County Hospital and Meadowview Regional Medical Center. As if she isn’t busy enough, she’s an ATD certified testing observer as well.

Sims’ passion for therapy dogs grew from tragedy. She was a fire victim and one of the things that brought her happiness during the difficult days of therapy and recovery was having a dog by her side.

“It was amazing. I was a recipient of the benefits of dog therapy first and now I’m on the other side, so I really understand how well it works,” Sims said.

After Sims recovered from her injuries, she began researching therapy dogs and discovered the ATD. She became certified and leaped into action 6 years ago with her two dogs, Mollie and Koda. Mollie is a 10-year-old border collie mix who has been working with Sims as a therapy dog for 5 years. Koda, an 8-year-old border collie, was rescued by Sims when he was an 8-month-old pup at a kill shelter in Tennessee. The sweet-natured boy didn’t have the high-energy personality that border collie breeders require from their dogs to herd sheep and was taken to the shelter to be euthanized. Luckily for Koda and Sims, shelter staff knew the black and white pup had big things on his horizon and the rest is history.

Sims said her dogs have visited schools, Hospice of Hope, medical facilities and even the courthouse.

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive effects animals have on people. I wanted to pay it forward,” Sims said.

Sims explained that before she approaches a potential client, she asks if they have allergies or a fear of dogs and stated that her dogs have gone through rigorous socialization in order to go to work.

“I took them everywhere I went so they would gain experience and become accustomed to different aspects of being therapy dogs. They were trained and certified in Lexington and are fully insured.”

Sims said she’s seen firsthand how her dogs have enriched the lives of the elderly, soothed those who were considering ending their lives, and helped people with autism open up. Koda is especially fond of children and there have been times when a child was doing physical therapy and just brushing the dog or leading him made all the difference in the world to their improvement.

Sims attributes being able to spend so many hours volunteering with her dogs to Russ Ward, the interim president of MCTC, who has supported the endeavor and the opportunity for the college to give back to the community.

For Sims, it’s definitely a labor of love. “If your eyes could see what my eyes have seen, you’d understand why I do it,” she said.

The Mason County High School recently employed their own full-time therapy dog. His name is Luca and he’s owned by Guidance Counselor, Ashley Hughes. Like Koda and Molly, Luca’s job is to put students at ease in uncomfortable situations and boost everyone’s morale at the school, staff included.

“I’ve seen kids who didn’t talk much or struggled with depression start saying hello to Luca and interacting with him. It’s been life-changing to have Luca here at the school,” Hughes said.

Faculty has even incorporated a reward incentive program by requiring some of the students who fall behind in their schoolwork the opportunity to walk Luca if they finish a certain number of assignments.

Luca is a 15-months-old standard poodle who was specifically bred to be a therapy dog. Before he was certified with ATD and the American Kennel Club, he attended Bullet Proof Training Center in Cincinnati. Like Sims, Hughes took Luca everywhere she went, encouraging people to walk up and pet him.

Luca works closely with the Smile Club and attends the high school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as making appearances in the other schools.

Because Luca has done such a great job of lifting everyone’s spirits at the high school, plans are in the works for another dog to be posted in the library, and therapy dogs will be coming to Straub Elementary and the Steam Academy in the near future.

Janet White, the residence director at Kenton Point Assisted Living Center, is very familiar with the good that comes from giving her residents regular time with therapy dogs. Both Koda and Mollie have visited the center, as well as several other dogs over the years.

“Many of our residents move from their homes during the aging process and have to give up their animals. Therapy dogs allow them to get a taste of what it was like when they had their own pets—a way to revisit that time of their lives,” White said.

In this crazy world, it’s nice to know therapy dogs will always be there for people when they need them. And what do they do when they’re not working? Sims said when the pair are at home, their vests come off and they get to relax and have some fun.

For Koda and Molly, that means Arby’s sliders and a game of frisbee.

A dog is a man’s (and a woman’s) best friend. They are our companions, protectors and loyal friends. And it appears that we’ll be seeing a lot more of them in public places, which is a wonderful thing. After all, in this crazy world we all live in, we could all benefit from spending time with a dog.

For more information about the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, you can check out their website at www.therapydogs.com.