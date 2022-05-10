MAYSVILLE— Meet Mork and Mindy, best friends who would love to be adopted together, but don’t necessarily have to be. These two gorgeous litter mates are 1/2 beagle and 1/2 blue tick. The pair are about 9 1/2 months old and are sweet as can be.

Mason County Animal Shelter Manager, Bill Howell, said, “Mork and Mindy should delight hunters out there, but would also be perfect family pets.”

Hounds come in all shapes and sizes, make great family dogs, and are excellent around children. Mork and Mindy are fairly low maintenance because of their short hair but do require exercise. Since hounds enjoy exploring, they should have a fenced-in yard or be kept in eyesight while playing outdoors.

If you’re a jogger or hiker, Mork and Mindy will love excursions with you. They’re ready for adventures during the day and cuddles at night.

Recently, the MCAS has experienced a high rate of returns after adoption, which is not a unique situation. Adopters don’t always prepare properly for their new pet and are overwhelmed. And while shelter dogs make the best pets, as with any new addition, there’s a learning curve and some adjustments may need to be made in order for an adoption to be a success.

Shelter dogs usually live in cramped conditions without much human interaction for sometimes long periods of time. Many are brought into the shelter as strays who are malnourished and have been abused by people. These dogs are not socialized or trained during their shelter stay and require understanding and patience to settle into a new life with a loving family.

The decision to surrender a newly adopted pet is not easy and sometimes it can’t be avoided. It’s stressful for the adopters and shelter staff alike. But with a little hard work and perseverance, there are ways to prevent adoption returns.

First, the question must be asked, why are these animals being returned? The list is long, but the main reason is behavioral issues. Sometimes there’s incompatibility with other household pets or potty accidents. It might be separation anxiety, digging, chewing, leash aggression or too much energy. Sometimes dogs are returned because of sudden financial changes, a decline in health or the living arrangements of the adopter.

While certain personal obstacles might not be overcome, many behavioral issues certainly are fixable through training, preparation and support.

The most important solution to a lot of problems is having the dog spayed or neutered as soon as possible. Many animal shelters in Kentucky do not adopt an unaltered pet out of the shelter. In a perfect world, the surgery would be performed before the pet leaves the shelter, but unfortunately, the MCAS does not perform the task and even though potential adopters sign a form stating they will alter the animal, they don’t always follow through with it.

Studies show dogs that are spayed or neutered make better pets. They aren’t affected by hormones and they tend to get along better with other animals. Spaying or neutering can calm an animal, reduce aggressiveness and curb many training issues.

It also helps to have a fenced area for your new pet to run, play and get some of their energy out during the day. Younger dogs need regular exercise and because of their owners’ work schedules and busy lives, they might not get enough walks and playtime. When that happens, a usually well-behaved dog might resort to chewing the furniture, bedding or anything else they can sink their teeth into.

Dog crates can be very useful for short-term restriction and having enough chew toys and play items are a must.

Feeding your new dog quality food on a routine schedule can alleviate anxiety, especially if that dog came into the shelter in poor condition.

Feeding your new dog with your established pet is never a good idea. Some aggression matters can be resolved simply by giving each of your dogs their own private dining space.

Trainers are willing to help too. A few classes or some counseling with a professional might do the trick. Or simply calling shelter staff and asking questions might provide the answers needed to work through a problem.

The best way to guarantee that your adoption is a success is by understanding it’s sometimes a process to settle a new pet into your home. Once you navigate a few bumps in the road, you’ll have a best friend for life.

Why adopt a pet? Because shelters are packed with friendly, healthy animals that come in a variety of breeds, ages and personalities to suit anyone’s tastes. Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. The MCAS is currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open up space for another dog who might desperately need it.

The MCAS’s adoption fee is $30. Adopters are required to sign a form promising to spay or neuter their new pet. Controlling pet reproduction is the best way to reduce the number of dogs and cats flooding the shelter.

For your meet and greet with Mork and Mindy or any of the other fabulous dogs and cats available, visit the shelter at 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon – 6 p.m. on Fridays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

If you can’t adopt, please consider making a donation to improve the lives of shelter animals while they wait to be adopted or sponsor the spaying/neutering of a shelter dog.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering your pet. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page. If you wish to donate directly to the organization, you can do so at www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive.