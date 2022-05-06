EWING — Since 2015, craft beer has seen an explosion of interest around the country, especially in Kentucky. With retail dollar sales in 2021 rising a whopping 21 percent, craft beer is the fastest-growing brewing industry.

Craft beer is enjoyed by all ages, but its largest consumer base is among millennials. Younger beer drinkers like to try different flavors. Cool names, attractive packaging and all-natural ingredients are enticing for a new generation of beer drinkers. The environmental friendliness of small breweries has also been a factor in the popularity of craft beer.

If you aren’t already familiar with craft beer, you might wonder what’s the difference between it and the regular, mega-corporation brands. Being brewed in a more traditional or non-mechanized way by a small brewery is what sets craft beer apart. There’s also a commitment by small-scale, family-run breweries to a variety of quality ingredients that are procured locally.

Craft beers present opportunities for a unique experience which is definitely what Turtleback Ridge Brewery provides at its Robertson County farm. The farmstead brewery, which opened its taproom last year and had been operating at farmer’s markets for approximately 8 years, is a family business, collectively managed by Kevin, Susan, and Keegan McGee.

The McGees care deeply about the environment. The family strives to be stewards of the land and contribute to its biodiversity and resiliency.

Keegan McGee also loves making beer and said, “I enjoy experimentation with different kinds of beer and the creativity involved.”

He’s also invested in the camaraderie of sharing the final product with others.

The brewhouse sits on 120 acres of mostly wooded land and the family, which was already into homesteading, decided it would be beneficial to expand its endeavors into a small business and make a living off the farm.

“It was important to us to have sustainability which includes food and drink, and a commercial brewery seemed like the next extension of what we were doing,” McGee said.

McGee explained his love of craft beer came from his father. “My dad was an old-school craft beer drinker when I was growing up. Then I started making it myself with friends in college.”

McGee uses a variety of ingredients to formulate his recipes, including locally grown barley, corn and hops off the property. His beers are infused with unexpected items such as wild roseroot, spicebush branches, juniper and eastern red cedar. The family takes pride in working with other farmers to put the best products into their beer. Their Farmhand’s Table ale is a good example of this. It’s brewed with Hickory King Corn, grown at Sunflower Sundries Farm in May’s Lick.

You won’t just find beer at this brewery. A shop is located in the taproom where you’ll discover seasonal items on the shelves. Homemade strawberry, blackberry and gooseberry jams are farm specialties. Another big seller is the maple syrup tapped directly from trees right on the farm. Fermented apple cider is on the menu and you’ll get the chance to listen to live music while trying out the newest ale on the porch or at one of the tables on the lawn.

Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or not, there’s something for you at Turtleback Ridge. The occasional goat yoga event — yes, you heard that correctly — is periodically available. You can register to do a yoga lesson with adorable baby goats climbing on your back, then relax with a catered lunch and a delicious beer.

Bringing nature, uncommon activities and good drinks together are what drives the McGees, and they don’t expect to stop there. Plans are in the works to incorporate beer tasting with bike trails, hiking botanical tours and bird watching adventures in the future.

Interested in a stay at the brewery? Self-contained RV and primitive campsites are available on the farm and reservations can be booked through the Harvest Hosts website or by contacting the brewery directly.

You can learn more about what Turtleback Ridge Brewery has to offer at www.turtlebackridgeky.com or you can contact the brewery on its Facebook page or by calling 859-813-0856. Taproom hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays at 6769 Mount Pleasant Road, Ewing.

There will be live music at the brewery on May 7 and 8.