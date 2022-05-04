You can find this stunning miniature Derby Room at the KYGMC.

The Kentucky Derby is often referred to as the most exciting 2 minutes in sports and if you ask any horse lover or racing enthusiast, they would probably agree.

Since 1875, the first Saturday in May has been reserved for mint juleps, fancy hats, celebrities and horses.

Now, because of Kaye Browning and the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, you can add miniatures to the list. As everyone prepares for the first leg of the triple crown, KYGMC curators are celebrating a tiny piece of Derby Day with a miniature replica of a room dedicated to the iconic Kentucky Derby and hope you’ll stop by to enjoy it with them.

Kaye Browning, the Miniatures curator at the KYGMC, said, “I like to take something and build a story around it.”

She did a splendid job of doing just that when she acquired a miniature gentleman’s study and turned it into a masculine, yet cozy-looking room where trophies and winning paraphernalia at a thoroughbred farm would be displayed.

The scene is 1/12th (one inch to one foot) the size of a real room. In it, you’ll find a desk, comfy furniture, books, a painting of a hunting scene, horse sculptures, mint julep cups, an 18 karat gold Derby trophy and a garland of roses. A fluffy cat and a standard schnauzer complete the room.

The garland is modeled after the real rose garland which is draped over the Derby’s winning horse following the race and contains the same number of roses—564.

The room box which was created by Ray Whitledge and has been on display at the KYGMC since 2007 was loaned to the Kentucky Pavillion in 2010 to be featured at the World Equestrian Games. The tiny display was a big hit with spectators at the Kentucky Horse Park for the international event.

“It’s a fun room, especially this time of year,” Browning said.

Browning, who has been doing miniatures for 45 years, attributes her love of all things small to a book she read to her daughters when they were children. “I wanted to recreate a picture in the book, and that’s what got me started.”

Impressively, the original model she made was exactly 1/12th scale, which highlights her natural knack for making miniatures.

Browning explained that the miniatures are made from the original materials of their regular-sized counterparts and the clocks in the scenes work as well.

To care for and clean the room boxes, Browning is joined by her daughter Carey Seven, the master electrician, and Teresa Layman who specializes in the maintenance of the boxes.

Working with miniatures is delicate work, and Browning, with decades of practice, has become an expert. Using only her fingertips, she decorates the intricate scenes.

The rooms are updated regularly for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day and the Fourth of July, so there’s always something new to see in the KSB Miniatures Collection area of the museum.

If you would like to check out the Derby Room or any of the other amazing room boxes or simply stroll through the other fascinating exhibits, you can visit the museum located at 215 Sutton Street in downtown Maysville from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or go to www.kygmc.org for a virtual tour.