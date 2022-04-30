FLEMINGSBURG — It’s prom season and Fleming County students are in for an exciting change to their usual festivities.

Prom is one of the most anticipated events of the year for high schoolers. It’s a right of passage, representing years of learning, extracurricular activities, friendships and school spirit. For seniors, prom also marks the conclusion of high school and the beginning of adulthood. It’s an important time for teens, so the FCHS and Fleming county residents wanted to make the formal event extra memorable in 2022.

FCHS Principal Stephanie Emmons, said, “Collectively, we began rethinking how to do proms outside. Here in Flemingsburg, we don’t have a venue large enough to hold 300 students and have been limited to the gym. So this year, we wanted to give our kids a special venue, especially after being impacted by the pandemic for two years.”

Emmons confirmed that for the very first time, the FCHS prom will take place on Main Street in downtown Flemingsburg on Saturday, May 7.

“We’re working with the mayor and city officials to block off the streets and we’re going to string lights. We have a beautiful downtown and it will be magical,” Emmons said.

Vice President of Hinton Mills and director at the Kentucky Welding Institute, Adam Hinton, recently praised the students, FCHS faculty and the community for making the downtown prom happen.

“I am proud of the students who met with business leaders, collected letters of support, coordinated with local law enforcement, organized and met with the city council tonight, and found solutions for each possible obstacle…Our Community got this one right. Well done,” Hinton said.

Enchanted Garden is the prom’s theme and art students are hard at work creating the decorations. The walk-in begins at 7 p.m. and the prom officially kicks off at 8 p.m.

The only problem holding such a large event outdoors is the weather, and while Emmons and everyone else in Fleming County is praying for a dry, nice day for prom, she said contingencies are in place in case of rain.

“We’ll move the event indoors to the gym if necessary. I keep checking the weather forecast and so far we’re looking good to proceed as planned,” she said.

Emmons is sure the FCHS students will have a blast as they dress up, celebrate and create memories in downtown Flemingsburg on prom night and if all goes well, she thinks it might just become a tradition.