MAYSVILLE — Josie is gorgeous, fun-loving and ready for adventures with her new family.

Even though the German shepherd mix has been living at the Mason County Animal Shelter for an incredibly long six months, she’s managed to stay upbeat and keep her sunny disposition intact.

Shelter Manager Bill Howell, said Josie is “adorable and very loving.”

Josie is one of those versatile dogs who are up for just about anything. She loves to go on walks and play in the grass — as long as she has human companionship, she’s content. This young lady would enjoy a romp with you in the park or just hanging out and relaxing with your family at home.

You’ll fall in love with sweet Josie when you meet her and trust me, she’ll return the favor wholeheartedly. It will be a rewarding experience for both of you.

Animal companionship is a huge part of American life. More than 70 million homes in the US claim at least one pet. Dogs, cats, and a variety of other furry creatures have been beloved members of our families for thousands of years.

The pet isn’t the only one benefiting from these interactions either. Studies show that having a furry friend can actually improve your physical health by reducing stress, lowering blood pressure and preventing heart disease. Pets are consistent and sometimes more reliable than other humans in our lives. They provide emotional satisfaction by loving us unconditionally. Caring for them gives us another purpose in life.

Why adopt a pet? Because shelters are packed with friendly, healthy animals that come in a variety of breeds, ages and personalities to suit anyone’s tastes. Most animals wind up in a shelter when people divorce, move, die or their financial situation changes and not as a consequence of doing anything wrong.

And the pet is always heartbroken when left behind in unfamiliar surroundings. Even though shelter workers do their best to make the homeless pet comfortable, a cold-floored, crowded kennel will never compare to a loving home.

The MCAS’s usual adoption fee is $30, but this Friday, April 29, the shelter is holding a free adoption event and Josie will be available at no cost. Previously featured dogs, Pluto and Ivy, are still at the shelter and waiting for their forever homes. Adoptors are required to sign a form promising to spay or neuter their new pet. Controlling pet reproduction is the best way to reduce the number of unwanted pets flooding the shelter.

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. The MCAS is currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open up space for another dog who might desperately need it.

For your meet and greet with Josie or any of the other fabulous dogs and cats available, visit the shelter at 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon – 6 p.m. on Fridays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

If you can’t adopt, please consider making a donation to improve the lives of shelter animals while they wait to be adopted or sponsor the spaying/neutering of a shelter dog.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering your pet. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page. If you wish to donate directly to the organization, you can do so at www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive.