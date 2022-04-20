MAYSVILLE — Meet Ivy, another lovely soul who has been at the Mason County Animal Shelter way too long.

Ivy was brought into the MCAS nearly a year ago after being picked up by the Sheriff’s department as a stray. No one came to claim her and no one has adopted her in all that time.

It has shelter workers scratching their heads. Shelter Manager, Bill Howell, doesn’t understand why she’s been passed over.

“This little lady is as lovable as possible,” Howell said.

Ivy is a gorgeous German shepherd/Labrador mix, possibly with a dash of Australian shepherd or border collie thrown in. She’s around a year and a half, which means, like our first Shelter Dog of the Week, Sprite, she went into the shelter as a pup and has spent most of her life there through no fault of her own.

Ivy is described as delightful, friendly and gentle by everyone who meets her. She has a heart of gold and even though people haven’t always done right by her, she certainly loves them.

Sweet Ivy is a lovable dog who wants hugs, attention and a family of her very own. She’s a versatile, fun-loving kind of girl who would be thrilled to be your walking or jogging partner, ride in your car, play with her favorite toys or cuddle up next to you at the end of the day.

How much longer will a shelter kennel be Ivy’s home? Hopefully not long. Ivy will bring a ton of joy to the family that snatches her up. You just have to meet this sweetie to know what I mean.

Ivy’s adoption fee is $30 but a donation will be made to have her spayed before she leaves the shelter to a qualified and loving adopter. Controlling pet reproduction is the best way to reduce the number of unwanted pets flooding the shelter.

As of this printing, last week’s Shelter Dog of the Week, sweet Pluto—a special boy whose owner passed away—is still waiting for a visit from a potential adopter.

Why adopt a pet? Because shelters are packed with friendly, healthy animals that come in a variety of breeds, ages and personalities to suit anyone’s tastes. Most animals wind up in a shelter when people divorce, move, die or their financial situation changes and not as a consequence of doing anything wrong.

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. The MCAS is currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open up space for another dog who might desperately need it.

For your meet and greet with Ivy or any of the other fabulous dogs and cats available, visit the shelter at 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon – 6 p.m. on Fridays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

If you can’t adopt, please consider making a donation to improve the lives of shelter animals while they wait to be adopted or sponsor the spaying/neutering of a shelter dog.