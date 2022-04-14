TOLLESBORO — When stay-at-home orders were implemented and meat processing plants began shutting down across the United States due to the coronavirus, people were forced to alter their way of doing things.

Many gravitated towards the self-sufficient lifestyle of homesteading.

History has shown that when inflation rises, people look for different ways to save money, and producing your own food is a good way to do that.

Homesteading operations come in all shapes and sizes, from an urban couple growing vegetables in their tiny backyard and keeping a few chickens for eggs to large family farms in the country raising herds of cattle, goats and sheep.

Ongoing food shortages have compelled people who normally don’t raise their own food to plant a garden, buy a flock of chickens or start collecting rainwater. Harvesting food, whether it’s vegetables, grains, fruits or meat, is a lot of work and that’s only the beginning. Once collected, the food must be preserved and stored.

Oftentimes, those who start out just wanting to provide for their family, end up with an abundance of food and begin selling the surplus to the community. Raising food at home can also be healthier than purchasing the same items from the grocery store, where it may travel long distances and have chemicals added to preserve or enhance the product.

Some homesteaders supplement their income with the excess yield taken from their land and they may even produce small-scale textiles and crafts for use or sale. Maintaining bee hives, growing grapes, raising alpacas and turning goat’s milk into cheese and soap are just some of the more unexpected homestead farm pursuits.

With over 12 million acres of farmland and its moderate climate, good soil and availability of livestock, Kentucky has proven to be a great place to homestead. That, combined with the current unreliability of the food supply chain has made homesteading a good option for those interested in a lifestyle where they take personal responsibility for their family’s well-being.

Shanna and Dylan Mason thought so too when they decided to begin homesteading in 2019 on their 15-acre hobby farm called Pine Valley Acres in Tollesboro.

Shanna Mason said becoming self-sustaining gave her peace of mind.

“We’re small scale now, but gradually expanding what we’re doing. It’s a process,” she said.

Besides growing a variety of vegetables in raised beds, they also plant corn, sunflowers and pumpkins.

“We buy different heirloom seeds so we can collect our own seeds for the following season,” Shanna Mason explained.

Pine Valley Acres is also home to chickens, quail, Nubian dairy goats, beef cattle and a Jersey cow for milking.

The Masons’ chickens produce more eggs than they can consume, so they sell the surplus at their roadside farmstand which is located a half-mile off Kentucky 9 AA Highway. The cute little stand is open on weekends and the eggs are available for purchase using an honor system.

Produce, sunflower seeds and flower bouquets are sometimes available at the farm stand as well.

Shanna Mason said they raise their own meat —poultry and beef— through ethical practices and she feels better feeding her family meat from healthy animals and a clean environment.

Even though the Masons are working hard to provide for their family off the land, the rising cost of everything has affected them.

“Feed has gone up considerably and the price of lumber for our farm projects is crazy,” Shana Mason said.

Still, in these trying times, Shanna Mason has found joy raising her two children, Mylah, age 10, and 8-year-old Knox, on the farm.

“We’re teaching them how to grow their own food and making them more self-reliant,” she said.

As the kids become in tune with nature, they’re learning how to take care of themselves and having a lot of fun along the way.

If you’re interested in buying farm-fresh eggs, vegetables, flower bouquets or would like homesteading tips, you can contact the Masons on their FB page — Pine Valley Acres, or on Instagram @pinevalleyacres. The farm stand is located at 778 Simmons Road in Tollesboro.