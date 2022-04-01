There is a time-honored trope in the retail business that the customer is always right. I vigorously disagree. If that were true, then why do employees get any training in the career of their choice? Close the colleges, trash the trade schools, and show up at your job at 9am. After all, the customer is always right. Why gather any experience in your chosen field?

But back to the real world. You’ve done your time in an educational venue to learn your field of choice. You get employed at a company because of your qualifications. That brings us to the all-important question: if you’ve spent years gathering expertise in your profession, why on earth is the customer assumed to be right?

Tell me, how? Were you classmates in school? Do you bring a diploma of your automotive training to show when your oils gets changed?

Of course not. That doesn’t, however, keep you from being bombarded with customer’s nuggets of knowledge. Not to mention the pithy bon mots hurled at you by clever consumers. After all, it’s not like you’ve heard it before. Take a drink if you’ve heard, “Well it didn’t scan…must be free!” Wakka wakka wakka. I’ll be here all week. Try the veal!

Another favorite is the consumer who, despite standing in the aisle waiting to be checked out, blurts when it comes time to pay, “Oh, I think I have the right change.” Next comes an Indiana Jonesian expedition through pockets, purses and wallets for the proper penny to pay for their products.

Not to be confused with the savvy shopper who comes to checkout with a 10-foot tower of pizza (Get it? Tower of Piza?) only to realize they’ve spent the gross domestic product of a small country once everything is scanned. Ummm…the prices are labeled on items for a reason.

The folks at checkout usually have a small trash can by their side for wasted receipts and so on. It is not for you to discard your snot rags, lint covered candy and other ephemera. Dispose of it where it belongs: out of your car window as you are cruising down the road. Just kidding.

Add to those the consumers who come in about five minutes before closing time, because, after all, their time is more valuable than yours.

Or the shopper who, when told an item is out of stock, asks you to check in the back. Because, as everyone knows, the “Good Stuff” is held in the back, waiting for the Good Customers to purchase.

“Do you work here?” is an oldie but goodie, as is the customer who cuts you off mid-greeting as you helpfully ask, “May I hel—,” to inform you they are just looking.

Nothing is more enjoyable than dealing with a customer who wants to buy a damaged item at a discounted price. Who cares that there are a metric ton of non-damaged goods available. That nick on the corner of the Keurig is worth at least a twenty dollar discount.

I know the folks on the other side of the sales counter aren’t always the best, either. But once, just once, I bet anyone who has ever been in commercial sales would like to be able to go to a troublesome customer’s workplace and heckle them.