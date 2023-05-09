After publishing several stories regarding the cock-fighting and bribery charges, indictment, and conviction against Cruz Alejandro “Alex” Mercado-Vazquez, the last of which was published on March 31, 2023 and can be read at https://maysville-online.com/top-stories/207095/maysville-man-pleads-guilty-to-bribery-attempt, it was mentioned that there were several letters written on his behalf asking for leniency in sentencing. There were 20 such letters entered into evidence and each can be read here.
Home local-news Cruz Alejandro “Alex” Mercado Letters of Leniency