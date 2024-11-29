Our first taste of the White Death has hit, and we emerged from it unscathed. However, that did not keep the TV weather folk from paroxysms of panic. On the bright side, there are only 109 days until Spring. So we have that going for us. Which is nice.

Today is Small Business Saturday, the perfect time to find the perfect gift for that perfect someone. Please be sure to patronize our local businesses. We have a wonderful variety of shops in town; some old, some new, and all deserving of your patronage. And don’t forget some gems you might have not thought about as you search for presents.

The Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce has copies of Maysvilleopoly for sale. This localized version of Monopoly is certain to bring a smile to that relative who lives away from Maysville. And at $20, the price is right. Find out more by calling the Chamber at 606-564-5534.

Maysville Community and Technical College might slip under your radar when it comes to gift-giving, but it shouldn’t. For the student on your list, nothing is more ideal (and useful) than a gift card from MCTC’s Barnes and Noble book store.

From textbooks to t-shirts, the book store has it all. Or better yet, give the gift of college credit hours. It’s not just a present-it is an investment into someone’s future.

Next on our list is the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. The shops at both the Museum Center and the Old Pogue Experience offer a lot of items with a local flair. Books from local authors like Danny Weddle, Sean McHugh and Katie McHugh Parker, and Jean Calvert and John Klee are available, as well as miniatures, games, jewelry, and more. Shirts, hats, barrel caps and more will remind everyone that Maysville is the Birthplace of Bourbon.

There are plenty of clubs and organizations in the area. Gifting someone a year’s membership would be nice. And for the person who has everything? Make a charitable donation in their name.

Then again, you could make a present out of something a friend or relative use every day. Give a month’s service to Limestone Cable, Performance Broadband or the Ledger-Independent. I guarantee the gesture will be appreciated.

I know a lot of people do not like giving gift cards for the holidays, but that is all I ever ask for. Every year the top three items on my wish list are eBay gift cards, eBay gift cards, and eBay gift cards.

The reasoning is simple. Amassing cards from eBay allows me to purchase a big ticket item I otherwise would not be able to afford.

And finally, our Thought For The Day comes courtesy of a random billboard: If at first you don’t succeed, then skydiving is not for you.