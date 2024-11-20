Willie is a handsome and friendly Shar Pei. He spent some time in a foster home with multiple dogs and did well with all of them! He also adores kids of all ages and is gentle with them. This boy is easy to walk on a leash and does not pull. He is playful and loves toys. Willie also likes to chill and cuddle. He is very affectionate. So far, we’ve learned this guy knows “sit” and “shake” commands. He may even know more!

Willie came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed. He is currently underweight but is healthy. This boy is eating well and will put on weight in no time. Despite being skinny, this boy is friendly, happy, and eager for a fur-ever home. Apply to adopt this sweet boy now!

Mason County Animal Shelter strives to provide resources and support to pet owners in need. The shelter offers emergency pet food (dog and cat), veterinarian contact information, and low-cost vet care and spay/neuter resources. The goal of the shelter team is for dogs to remain in their homes with the humans who love them.

In the event you can no longer keep your dog, it is best for the dog that you pick their new owner. You can post your dog on Petfinder or Adopt a Pet for free (see the rehoming resources below). Both platforms allow you to select the person who adopts your dog from you. You may also use social media.

If you cannot find a home for your dog, you can elect to have your dog added to the shelter’s waitlist by first filling out the shelter’s owner surrender form online or in person. The shelter will provide you with a list of rescue organizations to contact while you wait. If and when kennel space for your dog opens up at the shelter, you will be asked to bring them to the shelter for surrender.

If you want or need rescue outreach assistance, a shelter volunteer will assist you. If a rescue notifies the volunteer they can accept your dog, you will be contacted to bring the dog to the shelter and sign surrender paperwork before they are transferred to the rescue. We ask that you update the shelter team if/when you rehome your dog while waiting.

Most rescues are full and can only take dogs their fosterers agree to. While this makes getting larger dogs placed into rescue more challenging than small dogs, our volunteers will still try our best. So far this year, shelter volunteers have arranged rescue for 129 shelter dogs, and 91 of those rescued dogs were larger mixed breed dogs and pittie mixes. If you have questions about the shelter’s rescue outreach process or want to complete the Owner Surrender form online, email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us or mcaskyvolunteers@gmail.com.

Upcoming Events:

Friday, 12/6/2024, at 6:30 PM – Look for the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue float in the Maysville Twilight Christmas Parade.

Saturday, 12/14/2024, from 12 PM to 2 PM – Come to Hemingway’s Bourbon and Coffee at 10 E. 2nd Street in Maysville to meet some available shelter dogs!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Rock 4 Rescue is also sponsoring adoption fees for veterans through 11/16/2024. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.