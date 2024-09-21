It’s been three decades that children and adults alike have grown up with young Maysville witches Stamp and Pocky as readers have shared their adventures through the comic strip and book series “Broomsticks.” Now audiences will have the chance to see them live as the Maysville Children’s Theatre presents “Broomsticks: Once Upon A Maysville Moon” next month.

“Broomsticks” was a originally created as a comic strip by artist and Maysville native Sean McHugh in 1995. Five years later, he asked his niece Katie McHugh Parker if she would like to collaborate on a book about the characters that would be a way for children and adults alike to share in the fun of the Halloween season without the scares.

Here is the Amazon summary for the pair’s second book, “Broomsticks-The Halloween Spirit: “Halloween has always been a special day for kids, especially when those kids.. ARE WITCHES! All the students at Asher School for Gifted Children are excited about the school’s annual Halloween party. Everyone, that is, except for Maggie when she learns the party is being held in a haunted theater! Join magical nine year olds, Stamp and Pocky, in their second adventure full of thrills, chills, and things that go pirouette in the night! Will Stamp and Pocky meet a real ghost? Will the snotty Snodgrass twins ruin everyone’s fun? And will the town of Maysville ever be the same after Stamp’s first try at trick-or-treating? You’ll be in the spirit and even believe in talking pumpkins as Stamp and Pocky kick some Halloween magic in their most bewitching tale yet!”

Sean is excited to see his creations in a theatre atmosphere. “I can’t even put into words how thrilled we are about seeing Stamp and Pocky come to life on stage,” he says. “The play is based on our first two books. I always saw it as a play, since it takes place in a combined version of the Russell Theater and the Washington Opera House. The story is also very pro theater in general with Stamp’s ambition to be an actor. There is even an appearance by Loretta, the legendary ghost of the Washington Opera House, who inspires Stamp to go after his dream and even fulfills a dream of her own.”

Showtimes are October 25 and 26 at 7pm and October 27 at 4pm in Field’s Auditorium at Maysville Community and Technical College. Reserve your seats now at maysvillechildrenstheatre.com. There will also be a book signing at the Sunday afternoon matinee.

As I said yesterday, October is going to be a trick-or-treat bag full of fun for theatre lovers next month. From the Maysville Children’s Theatre to the Appalachian Creatives Theatre Society to the legendary Maysville Players, about whom I will fill you in on their activities next week, there is a cornucopia of talent that will be displayed across the region in October.

You can find copies of “Broomsticks” at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Kenton Stories with Spirit, Nina Clooney’s shop in Augusta and online at indyplanet.com. Bring the whole family and share in the magic of “Broomsticks” live next month at MCTC!