Ribbons of water cascade over the rocks of Blue Hen Falls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio.

I am truthful with my husband when I inform him my calves are only slightly tender the day after our hike to Blue Hen Falls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio.

I am surprised. Usually after a hike such as this, one that involves climbing multiple stairs, recovery can last for days.

But then comes the day after the day after the hike. And, not surprisingly, slightly tender yields itself effortlessly to outright pain.

On our first day in the park, we mistakenly believe we can park near the falls and then walk to them. Once we realize the trail is three miles out and back, we decide to postpone that trek. We’ve already completed the 2.2-mile Ledges Trail.

The following day, we park beyond the Boston Mill Visitor Center, cross Riverview Road and enter the trail head into the woods. The dirt path immediately ascends through the towering trees.

Eventually, the trail leads us across Boston Mills Road and then back into the woods on the opposite side of the road. The three-mile round-trip trail is billed as “hilly, rough, unpaved, steps” with a total elevation gain of 580 feet.

When it feels like we have climbed uphill for miles, my husband and I reach a set of stairs that twists and turns and descends into the woods beyond our range of vision.

At this point, I consider my calves. They will not forgive me. Blue Hen is an out-and-back trail, so not only will we be taking these stairs down, we will be required to climb back up each and every step on our return.

My husband and I take an obligatory pause at the top of the stairs. And then we begin the descent.

As we walk, I wonder if the reward, the falls, will live up to our expectations. Will we be able to get close to it? Will it be tall? Will it have a generous flow of water pouring over the rocks?

Fair questions. But irrelevant.

I easily shake the this-better-be-worth-it attitude, as the hike is already proving to be beautiful, majestic, worthwhile. If no falls await us at the end, the hike will remain all of those.

When my husband and I reach the overlook, I wonder if we should admire the gentle streams of water cascading over the rock ledge into a pool below from where we stand along the fence or if we should take a seat at one of the two wooden benches.

And then from seemingly out of nowhere, dozens of other hikers materialize. But we know enough to wait them out, and as we suspect, they quickly take their photos and continue on their respective ways.

The two of us find a secure spot atop one of the stones, and we indulge in the soothing sound of the water moving around us. Not only are the falls accessible, lofty and impressive, but they are undoubtedly worth any inevitable pain that will follow from making the trek to experience them.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman)