No, not really. I just thought I’d get your here with an attention-grabbing headline. What I would like to share with you today are some thought experiments. I expect at one time or another, you were given something like these in school, so I decided it might be fun to try it here.

In case you have not ever been a part of one, a thought experiment is designed to cause you to think, come up with fresh perspectives, and discuss hypothetical situations without any real-world consequences. Here are a couple examples I found courtesy of Big Think:

Developed by Donald Davidson in 1987, the Swampman exercise has to do with identity. In this case, a man was taking a walk when he is struck by lightning, disintegrating him. At the same time, a lightning bolt struck a swamp, causing molecules to rearrange themselves into an identical semblance of that man, down to his memories and behavior. The Swampman proceeds to go about his day, with no one knowing the wiser. Which brings up the question: is the Swampman the same person as the one who was disintegrated?

If not, the whole Star Trek transporter conceit doesn’t hold water. Dr. “Bones” McCoy said as much in the series, arguing that while the replicated person would mimic the original in every way, they would be lacking the essence, or soul, of the real deal.

In answer to the question, Davidson said no, because the two would not have shared a casual history. Others argued that since they had identical minds, they were the same person. What do you think?

In 1971, Judith Thompson came up with a thought experiment referred to as Thompson’s Violinist. It imagined a scenario where you wake up one morning only to find yourself back to back with an unconscious violinist. Not just any violinist, but a famous one.

The fiddler was diagnosed with a fatal kidney disease. The Society of Music Lovers, determined not to let him go, scoured medical records and found that you were the only person who had the blood type that would save him.

So, they did what any society of music lovers would do: they kidnapped you and plugged the violinist’s circulatory system into yours. In other words, your kidneys are doing double duty, cleansing poisons from both his and your blood.

Here comes the question: if the violinist is unplugged with you now, he would die. However, if you let him Bogart your kidney function for nine months he could be cured of his malady. Are you under obligation to keep the violinist alive, or do you disconnect and let him die, because you have a book club meeting that evening?

Thompson was for cutting the cord, arguing that the violinist has no right to your body. Then again, she also posited that a fetus lacks the rights to another person’s body and can be evicted at any time. But this is not the time to argue Roe v Wade.

Psychology Today says thought experiments are a valuable way to gauge the traits that make you you, from your empathy to your human nature. Look some up and give them a try; you might be surprised with the results.