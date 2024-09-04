Convinced I didn’t like tomatoes, I turned my nose up the first time my grandmother, Nan-Nan, handed me a perfectly toasted, mayo smeared, shiny lettuce, multicolored tomato sandwich.

I had picked the wrong person to be picky with. My grandmother wasn’t hearing it. There was no taking off the tomatoes. It was all or nothing with Nan-Nan. If I was hungry, this was what I was getting or I could be hungry.

Starving after a long summer day, I ate it. Every crumb. Then she asked me if I wanted to share another with her. I ate that too.

“I thought you didn’t like tomatoes,” she asked?

The decades that followed were filled with a variety of heirloom tomato deliciousness. This summer was no exception.

Heard of the heirloom tomato and not sure what the hype is all about?

Some experts say it applies to varieties that can be traced back before the 1950s when humans started to mess with mother nature’s fruit. Others believe the name should be reserved for seeds that are saved and passed down through the generations without commercial hybridization. Heirloom in my humble opinion, is keeping your tomatoes as real and as mother nature loving as possible. The difference is in the coloring and taste.

First experiences can often scare you away from staying on the task at hand, and being a chef is no exception. The scariest part of my first kitchen job was recognizing how horrible my knife skills were.

I knew it didn’t make sense to be fearful of the treasured tool of my mentors but my lack of confidence found its way onto my cutting board again and again. My job required a lot of on the spot slicing and dicing of fresh veggies and meat. Every second affected entire orders, affecting servers timing and table flow.

I must have looked like a deer in headlights the first few weeks of that rookie cooking job. Finally one evening, as I attempted to cut up a steak tartare (slower than you’ve ever thought possible), the Sous Chef came over to my station and simply said,”let me show you something.” He took my knife, and in one quick gesture forever changed my life. This simple reassessment gave my cuts confidence, took pressure off of my wrist, and allowed me to finally look like I knew what I was doing. This confidence helped me to be a little less fearful.

I still have the occasional error, but learning how to do things correctly has allowed my fear to dissipate. It’s good to be a little bit afraid sometimes when we allow it to become awareness.

Last fall, my husband Alex and I had the pleasure of teaching a kids knife skills class. Most of the students were about middle school age. Each one had a different grasp of kitchen knowledge but all were hungry to learn how to use the knife correctly, a key skill many adults forget.

I’m pleased to report we did not lose any fingers or hands that day.

When working with knives there is a thin line between confidence and sloppiness. That’s when some of the greatest mistakes may unexpectedly happen

Today I am going to share with you a few basic knife techniques and recipes to practice them with. What better way to practice your knife skills than with the beautiful end of summer tomato.

Don’t settle for boring tomatoes when you can easily access the magical fruit at area farmers markets and even some local supermarkets. The best are lumpy, bumpy, stripey and colorful.

Grab a few and get to chomping before the season is over. Your taste buds will thank you!

If you’ve never cut with a sharp and balanced knife that feels like an extension of your hand, you are missing out on one of life’s great cooking pleasures.

Good luck and enjoy!

Be Nice to Your Knifes:

Clean knives promptly after using. They will clean more easily if you clean them more often. The acidic ingredients in many of the things we cut won’t sit on the edges and dull the blade. Do not let them sit dirty overnight.

A common mistake: don’t put your knives in the dishwasher. High heat is horrible for steel, and the agitation of them knocking against anything else will dull the edges. They also damage wooden handles.

Use an appropriate cutting board, such as wood or plastic. Cutting on marble, granite, ceramic, glass or other hard surfaces can dull the blade and ruin the surface.

Don’t cut frozen foods with a straight edged knife. It’s a fast way to ruin the edge.

Don’t pry open cans or use knives for anything other than cutting.

Don’t clean with steel wool. This will scratch the blade. Use hot soapy water and a sponge.

Store them right. Knife block, magnet bar, drawer inserts, or edge guards, whatever you prefer, just make sure you show your knives a safe, secure resting space.

Gripping a Knife: Basic Tips

a) Wrap your thumb and index finger around the handle, placing the thumb just beneath the handle bolster. Wrap your index finger around the handle from the other side of the knife. Bend both fingers closer until they touch.

b) Curl the other fingers onto the handle. Wrap your middle, ring, and pinky finger all the way around the handle, keeping them aligned with your index finger.

c) Hold your fingers close together to provide the greatest amount of grip and force. Ideally, there should be no visible space in between your fingers while they are gripping the knife.

d)Keep your hand firm. Cut food while keeping a firm grip around the handle. No finger should move beyond the bolster as you cut.

Insalata Caprese (Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil salad)

Vegetarian & gluten-free option

4 large tomatoes

9 ounces fresh mozzarella (Buffalo milk mozzarella is preferred)

Basil and or oregano

Fresh black pepper

Salt

Extra virgin olive oil

Slice the tomatoes and mozzarella. Arrange alternatively on plates or a large serving dish. Make sure the red and white pieces overlap slightly to show off the colors and textures. Arrange the fresh basil leaves or oregano on top. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper to taste. When ready to serve, drizzle with plenty of olive oil. Wonderful with fresh bread served on the side. Or if you prefer no bread, serve on top romaine lettuce leaves or peppery arugula

Tomato, Basil, & Onion Salad (vegan)

Serves 4

3 ripe tomatoes, peeled and sliced

1 onions, sliced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

One large handful of fresh basil

salt and pepper to taste

Arrange tomato slices on a large platter, overlapping each other. Sprinkle it with basil and onion. Whisk oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Drizzle on platter. Serve at room temperature.

Bruschetta al Pomodoro (Tomato Bruschetta)

Serves 4

12 slices crusty bread

8, medium sized, ripe tomatoes

18 basil leaves

4 garlic cloves

seasalt

fresh oregano

extra virgin olive oil

Wash tomatoes, dice into small pieces. Place in a bowl with a pinch of salt, 5-6 basil leaves, a clove of garlic cut in half, and sprinkle on some oregano. Allow to stand for more than 10 minutes then drizzle on as much olive oil as to your liking. Start small. Slice and toast bread. Rub a clove of garlic cut in half over the crunchy bread. Spoon out some of the tomato mix. Garnish with a basil leaf and serve warm. Drizzle more olive oil if you like. Delicious with a little sprinkled parmesan but not necessary.

Pico de Gallo (Vegan)

Tip: Use a chef’s knife if you are comfortable but a paring knife will also work wonderfully.

Want to mix it up a bit, add a little avocado.

(Delicious on meat, tacos, chips, or even a salad.)

1 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 limes, juiced

2 1/2 cups Roma tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Mix red onion, jalapeño paper, and lime juice in a bowl. Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Mix in

Roma tomatoes, cilantro, and salt; allow to stand 15 more minutes for flavors to blend.

Tomato Basil Soup

* (vegetarian & gluten-free)

4 tablespoons real butter

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

10-12 tomatoes or two (14 ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes

6 cloves minced garlic

1 cup heavy cream

salt (coarse) and pepper (freshly ground) to taste

1 can tomato paste

½ cup fresh basil leaves (More or less if you prefer.)

Melt butter in a medium stockpot (medium to low heat). Add onion and garlic and stir with a wooden spoon. Be careful to continue to stir or ingredients will stick. Continue until ingredients are soft and translucent (4-7 minutes).

In a separate roasting pan, add extra-virgin olive oil. Spread around the pan, add more if you need to. Add tomatoes and basil. Roast whole tomatoes and basil for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees. Add their juices and all. Season with salt and pepper. When tomatoes have caramelized, you will know they are finished.

Meanwhile, season butter with salt and pepper. Add one cup of water. Bring to a boil and add tomatoes. Allow to simmer for about 5-10 minutes.

Using a food processor or blender, thoroughly puree mix. If you prefer the chunks of tomato don’t puree quite as thoroughly. The tomatoes tend to fall apart on their own in the soup, so if you don’t have time to puree, it’s ok. Sometimes this helps eliminate a bigger mess, or quicker finish time. But either way is delicious.

Either after pureeing, or continuing after the simmer, put the pot on low heat. Whisk in tomato paste. Allow to simmer for about five minutes. Add cream and allow to simmer for about five more minutes. Last, taste the mix and season with salt and pepper however you see fit. Different tomatoes need different levels of salt and pepper.

When ready to eat, I love to add a little bit of fresh basil in my soup or sometimes a scoop of cheese or bacon. Soup may be refrigerated in an airtight container or served immediately. May also be canned or frozen.

The recipe and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from the beautiful tomatoes of the Ohio River Valley.