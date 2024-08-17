The dunes of The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado are ever changing, ever constant.

Footprints mark the paths of those who have traversed the dunes of The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado.

In the summer, water is low in the creek bed of Medano Creek at The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado.

The sand dunes are the centerpiece of The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado.

“That can’t possibly be it, can it?” my husband asks, referring to the relatively small light-colored speck at the bottom of the mountain in the distance.

I know it’s a rhetorical question, but I answer anyway.

“Why can’t it?”

Although we both are inclined to believe our eyes are deceiving us, the GPS pointing the way could not be more clear. While currently just a dot miles away on the horizon, The Great Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado will ultimately greet us when we reach the end of the road.

In July, we are a bit removed from Medano Creek’s peak flow, which occurs during the snowmelt of spring. So, our feet sink only slightly as we tread across the creek bed, which on our visit amounts to a saturated bed of sand accentuated by scattered pools of water.

But even that sparse amount of liquid is invitation enough for some to wade, to construct castles, and to simply sit in folding chairs along its edge. This short, damp stretch is what stands between my husband and me and the rippling waves of sand.

The 30-mile dunefield is one of nature’s, and not that there aren’t many, phenomenal creations formed by a combination of common elements: water, wind and sand. The ever-changing, yet ever-constant dunes are the result of erosion from the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Sand deposits stand in towering heights, funneled to the rift valley by southwest winds and shaped into formations by winds from other directions.

We take in the view. Blue skies above. Stark white clouds casting shadows about the grains of multi-colored sand shifting and dancing around us on the surface of the dunes.

I think the two of us can take a seat in the sand. I am wrong. Fine granules twist about and prevent us from doing that. I think we can descend to a dip in the sand to elude the wind-carried sand. I am wrong again. Around us, visitors of all ages engage in sandboarding and sand sledding, and we watch and walk.

I follow along behind my husband, and although we try to remain steadfast in our steps, at one point, I lose my footing. My left foot sinks into the sand, and I extend both hands in an attemp to catch my fall.

Instead, the soft grainy surface envelopes my foot, my knee, my hip. The moment seems to unfold inside a vacuum. In slow motion.

I’m forced to roll onto my left side, sunscreen-slathered limbs now coated in sand. Instinctively, I look around to see who is witnessing this scene. Noone that I can discern, not even my husband who remains oblivious, trudging on, engaging in his own glorious battle with the dual elements of the soft surface and strong wind. I’ll fill him in on what he missed later.

Once we are ready to leave, from the sandbed of Medano Creek, the two of us turn back to the dunes for a final look.

Even though we have seen it up close, even though we have traversed its magnificent surface, and even though we’ve endured its impressive winds, we still struggle to fathom the reality of this miraculous dunefield’s existence.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is a retired English, communications and journalism teacher from Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)