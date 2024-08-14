“You don’t find that in the grocery store,” said Davey Clarke as he handed me the prettiest peach

I’d ever seen. The swirl of peach and orange shades were nothing compared to the fragrant

aroma the Kentucky peach had.

“Peaches don’t get any sweeter after you pick em,”

Clarke farms and gardens on property that has been in his family since his grandfather built a

home on the Mays Lick hills in 1895. Clarke’s daughter lives in the family house now.

“I planted all of the peach trees,” said Clarke pointing out the locations of the 9 trees he has

cultivated and loved. Not all the trees have made it over the years, but he has two that are over 20

years old. “This is the best crop I’ve ever had. Last year was the worst. We didn’t have any

peaches.”

When he first began planting the peach trees he said the brown rot was so bad it got to 90 percent

of the peaches.

Clarke said he would still take the peaches with bad spots home and enjoy them in a good

cobbler or something.

“A lot of them don’t have spots though,” said Clarke.

“I’d take Norma the peaches and we would work and work to get what we could off the fruit. I

decided then needed to find out how to grow peaches,” said Clarke. He began studying peaches

and quickly realized Clemson University had taken the peach industry on with their research and

peach ingenuity. Clemson developed a technique that used paper bags to produce a better

product.

“The reason we bag is because of brown rot,” said Clarke who pointed out what is commonly

known as a bad spot. “It’ll (the peach) be about gone by tomorrow. It’s caused by spores. The

reason we bag is because of spores.”

When the peaches bloom, the spores bloom.

Brown rot is one of the most common and serious diseases affecting peach fruits.

Spores from infected flowers and cankers infect healthy green fruit during long wet periods.

Once infected, fruit remains attached to the tree and provides an additional source of spores for

more infections instead of dropping off in a normal fashion. Some infections only show when

fruit begins to ripen.

South Carolina grows more than 50 varieties of peaches and ranks second in fresh peach

production in the United States behind California. The peach industry is a major contributor to

South Carolina’s economy.

To help keep the industry growing, the Clemson University Peach Team is constantly

researching how to keep pests at bay, as well as how using new technologies can help protect

peaches.

Clarke wrote the Clemson Team a letter and explained to them what he was attempting to do.

The two heads of the department decided Clarke “Knew what he was talking about,” and decided

to speak with him and help.

Although products are available at gardening stores for homeowners, many gardeners are not

inclined to use pesticide applications for home fruit production. Instead, many use the specialty

bags to protect the fruit from pests and diseases.

The unique paper bags allow fresh fruit to be produced even in the hot and humid southeastern

U.S. environment. They are designed to completely encase the fruit allowing for minimal chance

of attack by fungi and insects. The ties for the bag are even included on the bag itself. The

Clemson Fruit Bags also allow proper light penetration needed for the desired red blush on

peaches and apples. Some studies even indicate that bagged fruit has an increased aroma.

“I spent about four days bagging them. And it takes about a minute to bag each peach,”

explained Clarke. “This is my most successful year bagging, and it’s because it has taken me

four years to learn how to properly do it.”

Clarke went on to show me how naturally the bag goes onto the peach, allowing for growth.

They are waterproof but breathable. There are small spaces at the bottom of the bag that even

allow for condensation to come out.

I asked the proud gardener if Mason County was known for soil that contributed to the peach

development.

“I don’t know,” said Clarke who explained according to stats, in the state of Kentucky peaches

are good in Bracken County and Lewis County, but not Mason County.

Personally, I think Clarke throws the whole state a curveball with the outrageously lush soil that

can be found in Mays Lick. It’s unlike anything in the state, or any of the surrounding states.

“We’ve been picking. We’ve picked 570 peaches so far,” said Clarke. “We bagged 1,100. We’ve

got at least 200 more to pick. The peach harvest started on the 7th of July. He thinned the trees

on May the 7th. Some of the trees begin before others. One day Clarke harvested 101 peaches,

94 another day, 62 the next day, he never knew what each day of the harvest would bring.

Clarke pointed out the grooming of the peach trees. He works on pruning the trees in the early

spring, late March, every year. Instead of traditional tree trimming, he said they tell you to trim

around the middle top area so that the light can get into the center of the tree and encourage the

peach growth. Clarke said the trees begin producing around their third year. “That’s after I’ve

thinned them.”

“Peaches just grow on new wood,” Clarke explained. The branches will grow out farther each

year, but the peaches will only grow on the new wood.

Sometimes as many as 25 peaches can grow on a branch and this allows it to have space to move

back up.

“I can reach everything,” said Clarke, who has groomed the trees with intention. “When I start

harvesting, I touch every peach, every day.”

Clarke keeps the bags on the peaches until they are ready for processing and cleaning.

“I was told if you don’t wanna get fired, less handling of the peaches, and less bruising, ” Clarke

joked. He learned to leave them in the bags until he gets home.

Clarke said his favorite way to eat peaches, other than fresh slices, is easily Norma Linville’s

peach cobbler. Norma was kind enough to share her delicious recipe for today’s column. This is

definitely one for the books. Summer dinner’s won’t be the same after tasting this delicious

homemade dessert.

Good luck and enjoy!

Norma’s Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler

The recipe in today’s column is from the kitchen of Norma Linville.

“I like that it uses very little refined sugar, but uses apple juice instead,” said Norma, who credits

The Healthy Heart Cookbook she was given in 1983, with the recipe.

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup unsweetened apple juice

10 cups sliced fresh peaches

1 cup unsweetened apple juice

½ cup sugar

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp almond extract

½ cup all-purpose flour

⅛ tsp salt

⅛ tsp ground nutmeg

2 Tbsp margarine

1 to 1 ½ Tbsp cold water

1 Tbsp all-purpose flour

Vegetable cooking spray

Fresh mint sprig (optional)

Combine cornstarch and ¼ apple juice; stir well, and set aside.

Combine peaches, 1 cup apple juice, sugar, and 1/2 tsp nutmeg in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil;

cover, reduce heat, and simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until peaches are tender. Stir in reserved

cornstarch mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat,

and stir in almond extract.

Let cool.

Combine ½ cup flour, salt, and 1/8 tsp nutmeg in a medium bowl; cut in margarine with a pastry

blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle cold water, 1 Tbsp at a time, over surface;

stir with a fork just until dry ingredients are moistened. Shape dough into a ball.

Sprinkle 1 Tbsp flour evenly over work surface. Roll dough to an 8-inch square floured surface;

cut into ½-inch strips.

Spoon peach mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange

pastry strips lattice-style over peach mixture. Seal pastry to edge of dish. Bake at 425 degrees for

20 minutes or until pastry is golden and filling is bubbly. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig, if

desired. Serve warm.

The photos used in today’s column are from the Mays Lick garden of Davey Clarke. For more

information on this week’s column, or to reach the writer, email [email protected].