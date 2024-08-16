I was watching a YouTube video the other day and heard the most incredible string of words ever put together in a sentence. The person said, “I do not have time to get on social media like normal people.”

To be honest, I have never considered the use of social media to be “normal.” A necessary evil in this day and age, but never normal. I escaped Facebook years ago, convinced it was a tech version of the chain letter from hell.

Seriously, if I had read one more “if you are my friend, you will send this message to ten of your contacts” I would have chucked my phone out of the window.

The problem is only exacerbated by Siri and Autocomplete. True story: not a minute ago I was beginning this paragraph with the word “the.” Autocomplete literally inserted the word “rhetorical” instead.

Yesterday I was having a text conversation with my friend Amber, and made the mistake of trying to use dictation. We spent more time sending corrections to the misspellings the program made than we actually did having the conversation.

It was then and there that I decided the Singularity had arrived, and Siri and Autocomplete were the first wave in the machine’s worldwide takeover of mankind.

Of course, what would one expect from a society which needed an act of Congress to mandate cursive writing in schools? For that matter, who was the genius who abolished it from the school curriculum in the first place?

I know in the old days when someone was illiterate they would sign their name with an X (in front of a witness). We are witnessing the devolution of humankind, one emoji at a time.

We only have ourselves to blame. We have known this was coming for some time. What was once science fiction has become science fact.

Here is the blueprint for our destruction: Based upon the 1966 science-fiction novel Colossus by Dennis Feltham Jones, “Tucked away in a secret location in the Rockies, Dr. Charles Forbin has developed a massive computer system, dubbed “Colossus,” that is supposed to ensure the nation’s safety against nuclear attack. But when Colossus connects to a similar Russian computer, “Guardian,” the intelligent machines begin conducting a private dialog. Nervous as to what they might be plotting, Forbin severs the connection, only to have Colossus threaten a nuclear attack if the link isn’t restored.

That was fiction. The following is not. It wasn’t that long ago that the guys in white lab coats hooked up a pair of artificially intelligent computers. Soon after, the computers developed their own language, leaving the eggheads out of the group.

I am in no way a conspiracy theorist, but if I were, now would be about the time I would start watching the skies.

How did I get from social media to societal domination? The way most momentous things do in life: they start small.