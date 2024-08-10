My youngest sister and I have just returned from visiting our middle sister in Petoskey, Michigan.

The three of us try our best to get together for a few days, this time six, every year. We have met at other places, like Hilton Head Island in South Carolina and Venice Beach in Florida. Prior to traveling, we throw out destination suggestions to each other for months, anticipation building. But, more often than not, we land in Petoskey: God’s Country.

Our sister and her husband host us at their lake-front home. We drink coffee and have our breakfast on the porch overlooking Crooked Lake, which in the morning is as smooth as glass. Occasionally even cloaked in a gentle fog.

We bookend our days back out on the porch, watching the sun fall behind the clouds and the horizon, casting a golden glow across the sky and the surface of the lake.

During the afternoon hours, we fill our days with a variety of activities. We pack up our folding chairs, a bag of snacks and a cooler full of drinks. We park ourselves near the water and spend hours on Petoskey State Park Beach. We stretch our legs on walks along the shore in either direction, and we take generous breaks to hunt for Petoskey and other Michigan stones.

Our brother-in-law, who allows us to affectionately refer to him as the “Harbor Master,” captains a boat ride to the sand bar or to The Black Hole. He drops the anchor and we spend the afternoon chatting with their friends who are also there to enjoy the sun and water.

Regardless of the day’s main activity, we always include a walk. One afternoon, we walk the path adjacent to Round Lake. We shake being startled by a snake slithering across our path and recover long enough to select a book or two from the ski-covered Little Free Library. Olive burgers, French dips and Korean slaw chicken sandwiches wait for us at the conclusion of the walk, as we’ve conveniently parked our vehicle at the Petoskey Brewing Company.

Another day, our walking adventure takes us along the shore of Little Traverse Bay. Eyes peeled for snakes again, we are grateful to encounter only small rabbits and sea gulls. And before we finish, we cover the length of the Petoskey Bayfront Breakwater, where several individuals are swimming and others are jumping over the side, climbing back up only to jump right back in.

We also devote one walk to the road along Crooked Lake, cutting over and around Oden Island Drive and nature preserve. Neighborhood dogs ensure we know they are present, but we fortunately see no other critters this time.

That the trip my sisters and I talk about and anticipate for so long has already come and gone seems difficult to fathom. But that happens to us all. We have the memories, of course, of our time together. Those will not come and go as easily.

Hopefully, they will not leave us at all.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is a retired English, communications and journalism teacher from Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)