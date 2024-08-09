Just an update on the follow-up to the dumpster fire that was my stress test a couple of weeks ago. I was scheduled for a Nuclear stress test, which I took on Wednesday.

For those of you who, like me, had no idea what that meant, the folks at Mayo Clinic were more than happy to oblige:

“A nuclear stress test is an imaging test that shows how blood goes to the heart at rest and during exercise. It uses a small amount of radioactive material, called a tracer or radiotracer. The substance is given by IV. An imaging machine takes pictures of how the tracer moves through the heart arteries. This helps find areas of poor blood flow or damage in the heart.”

I arrived at the Doctor’s office a half-hour early, having believed all my life that if you aren’t at least 30 minutes early, then you are late. I spent my time figuring out what the clouds on the waiting room wall art looked like (for the record, it was Mr. Incredible from “The Incredibles”).

Step one: I got my injection. Sad to say, the nurse informed me not only would I not develop super powers, she has been around the stuff for years and she has not developed any, either. So no Spidey sense or Hulk super strength.

Step two: I just got the scan. Nothing to it, just lying on a bed while a machine called a Nuclear Gamma Camera went around my torso scanning the blood flow around my heart. Not claustrophobic at all; more like a tiny, open MRI. Bigger than a bread box, but smaller than a house. And with that, it was back to the waiting room for a 45 minute wait.

Step three: It was back to my nemesis, the treadmill. On go the electrodes, with one big difference this time. The walk was at a slower pace, and I was injected with something that simulated harder cardio – shortness of breath and so on. At least this time I was able to keep up.

Step four: That being done, I waited another hour for another scan. Plus, I was allowed to get some caffeine, which counteracts the radioactive element that was injected in me earlier. That being said, I two-fisted Starbucks Frappucino that My Bride was kind enough to get for me. Drink, grab another, and repeat until the effects subsided. Which made me wonder: if caffeine counteracts the radioactive substance, why didn’t engineers just dump a ton of Maxwell House on Chernobyl? Silly me, there are different types of radiation.

I spent the rest of the hour listening to Postmodern Jukebox and enjoying my car’s air conditioning. At the appointed time, I returned to the office. Which leads us to…

Step five: Another Nuclear Gamma Camera scan. Again, painless and stress- free, ironic for a procedure called a stress test.

That done, I was out the door, waiting for step six: white-knuckling it until the 19th, when I get to hear the results of the battery of tests to which I had one. Just kidding. If there was something serious wrong, I would be informed by the Doctor’s office immediately.

Short story long, our medical professionals need a long and loud round of applause. The waiting room was packed when I was there, with more on the schedule. It’s easy to complain about visit wait times until you are in the office, at which time you want them to take as long as it takes to make sure you stay vertical.

I’ll end the retelling of my experience with a hearty “thank you” to our medical community. Sure, I did not gain super powers, but I did get an insight into my health. Which, in the grander scheme of things, is more important.