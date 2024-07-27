Every one of us who live in the Commonwealth of Kentucky know that sometimes we

can be a little…quirky. For example, more often than not, the elected Mayor of Rabbit

Hash will be a dog. We have towns that go by the names Gobbler’s Knob and Monkey’s

Eyebrow.

Seriously, our state’s constitution has a “dueling clause” in it. You heard correctly.

Since 1891, commonwealth officials have had to swear that “since the adoption of the

present Constitution, I being a citizen of the state, have not fought a duel with deadly

weapons within the State or nor out of it, nor have I sent or accepted a challenge to fight

a duel with deadly weapons, nor have I acted as a second in carrying a challenge nor

aided or assisted any person thus offending, so help me God.”

I bring this up because my Bride brought to my attention this week that there is a part

of Kentucky that can only be accessed via Tennessee. Yeah, I had to ask her to repeat it

as well, to make sure I did not mishear.

The section of the state in question is called the “Kentucky Bend,” though it has also

been referred to as the “New Madrid Bend or “Bubbleland.” While technically part of the

Commonwealth, the bulk of the parcel is surrounded by the Mississippi River, with a

small land connection to Tennessee.

To get to Kentucky Bend, one must drive through Tennessee or hop in a boat and

cross the Mississippi River. The Bend covers 26.9 square miles of land and water, and

the few residents who remain have to travel at least ten miles to access any gas station

or store.

Let us move on to Newsbreak, where they have compiled a list of fifteen slang words

only Kentuckians know. Supposedly, if you learn these, you will be able to “blend in with

the locals.” Making the list are slanguage such as “y’all,” “Derby,” “The Bluegrass,”

“Bourbon (because if it’s not from Kentucky, it’s just whiskey),” “Holler,” “Big Blue

Nation,” “Hot Brown,” “Keenland,” “Ale-8-One,” and more.

Now let’s scoot over to wheninyourstate.com, where they have compiled twenty

interesting facts about Kentucky. For example, did you know Kentucky produces about

95% of the world’s bourbon? There are more barrels of bourbon aging here than there

are residents of the state.

Mammoth Cave National Park is the world’s largest cave system, with over four

hundred miles of explored passageways.

Our sixteenth President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, was born in a log

cabin in Hodgenville.

Post-It Notes were invented in the Bluegrass State by Dr. Spencer Silver and Art Fry

while working for 3M.

The cheeseburger is supposed to have been invented in 1934 at Kaelin’s Restaurant

in Louisville.

Now a couple of quick takes. Kentucky is home to the first city built in a crater. The

state’s most famous racehorse never raced here. Spirits are as popular as horse racing

in Kentucky. As a matter of fact, a friend of mine was asked by a couple of out-of-

towners if Maysville was a “dry” city. His response was “We’re not only wet, we are

soaked.”

And this is just a small taste of what makes Kentucky the fascinating place that it is.

When you get a chance, put down your smart phone and take a look around. You might

be pleasantly surprised by what you see.