A statue of singer John Denver is prominently displayed near the amphitheater of Red Rock Park and Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado.

Red Rock Park and Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado, overs visitors a break from the bustle of the city.

The formations of rocks at Red Rock Park and Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado, were created millions of years ago.

The amphitheater at Red Rock Park and Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado, is situated among the rocks.

“Tell the truth,” I prompt my husband. “How many times have you found yourself singing the chorus to ‘Rocky Mountain High’ since we arrived?”

He just laughs. And I know his answer matches mine: I’ve been humming that catchy tune since landing in Denver, Colorado. And haven’t really stopped.

And not that it’s relevant, but our conversation next turns to a short debate regarding whether or not the song’s artist, John Denver, is referring to a natural high.

Again, irrelevant.

Our conversation follows a visit to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, one of Denver’s 46 parks designated for conservation and recreation. Just under a 30-minute drive from Denver, it boasts trails, meadows and canyons in the foothills above the city. And it features an amphitheater.

Although the staff is working to prepare the amphitheater for the evening’s concert, the venue is still open to visitors. So while workers assemble equipment on the stage and others powerwash the seemingly endless rows of seats and steps, my husband and I, along with several others, begin the ascent to the top row.

All the while, I know at least for me, accompanied by Denver’s iconic tune playing in my head. I realize this may be incredibly cliche, but it’s my first trip (my husband’s second) to the Rockies. We are unabashedly enamored.

As obviously was Denver when he co-wrote the lyrics with Mike Taylor. He then debuted the song at this amphitheater in 1972 and performed 16 more concerts here, his last in 1989.

“Red Rock is my favorite place to sing,” Denver once said. “If I had my way, I would fly in audiences and do all of my shows right here.”

The amphitheater, situated among 40-70-million-year-old rock formations, was constructed by The Civilian Conservation Corps between 1936 and 1941 and is designed to hold almost 10,000 people.

One hundred feet and 193 steps separate the stage from the top plaza. And the way is dotted with location-related warnings: “Wear sunscreen. We’re closer to the sun, so it’s easy to get sunburned if unprotected. Listen to your body: if you get a headache or feel run down, monitor symptoms closely. Take the stairs: start at the bottom and burn approximately 40 calories.”

Its elevation is 6,450 feet, but my husband and I are committed. When we ultimately reach the top, the reward is a view of the city of Denver marking the horizon. A view of a remarkably inspiring setting.

And a well-deserved Rocky Mountain high.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is a retired English, communications and journalism teacher from Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)