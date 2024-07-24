If I walked into ten different kitchens, belonging to ten different people, and gave them each the
same ingredient to cook with, it might surprise you how many unique dishes would be created.
Years ago, when I first began immersing myself into the culinary world I did just that. The
results blew me away. I held an event with family and friends that was a take on the culinary TV
show Iron Chef.
If you aren’t familiar with the show, no worries. The plot is based on chef’s going head to head,
or knife to knife, with a secret ingredient revealed to them at the beginning of the episode. The
chef’s are then responsible for making several dishes all containing the featured secret
ingredient. The secret ingredient has to shine in the dish. Meaning, you have to taste the dish and
know it’s there.
The event was insane and amazing. It won’t surprise you that most of my friends are good eaters
and know how to throw down at a potluck, but cooking with limited time and wild logistics
brings a whole other meal to the table.
The secret ingredient I revealed to them at the start of the event was artichokes, and they took it
in directions I never could have imagined; Artichoke ice cream, soup, pizza, lasagna, stuffed,
fried. If it could be done with artichokes, somebody showcased it. And almost everything served
was deliciouso!
Although that was nearly two decades ago, the fun competition has always stayed in the back of
my mind. This spring, when putting together our culinary class schedule, my husband Alex and I
knew this would have to be on the calendar.
Although it’s not a traditional class, it teaches you a lot. We renamed the event and threw a few
twists of our own into the pot.
This Sunday, at the Cox Building, 2 E Third St, Maysville, KY 41056, we will be hosting
Maysville’s first “Limestone Chef” competition. We have six teams of two competing. They
don’t yet know the secret ingredient, but it will be revealed to them at the start of the class.
Teams will be given a limited amount of time and money to go to the grocery after learning what
the secret ingredient is. Basic pantry items will be provided for them.
As soon as they arrive back to the Cox Building they will dive into the kitchens of the culinary
school and get their creative juices flowing. I wish I had had a facility like this two decades ago
when I held the event! What a perfect location to host such a fabulous competition.
Once the time is up, teams will reveal their dishes to the panel of local celebrity judges. One of
the factors that will make this event so special will be the tasting held after the judging.
Teams will have the opportunity to share their creations with friends and family in this open to
the public/ticketed event. Tickets are $10 each at the door. All of the proceeds will go to our area
foodbank.
My favorite part of this entire day is how many people want to be a part of the festivities. Our
community loves good food and cooking up fun. What an awesome way to gather around the
table and break bread together.
Today I have included a few of my favorite artichoke recipes inspired by the event I held at my
home nearly 20 years ago.
The summer season beacons easy eating and I have included a few of my favorite dips for
making ahead or serving immediately. I have also included details for serving with toast points
and veggies. Many fine restaurants and casual ones serve toast points with appetizers. This recipe
has helped me many times when I have had any crackers or chips.
Raw vegetables served with dips make a beautiful centerpiece for the cocktail table or appetizer
table. This recipe will help you think about the many options you have to create the presentation
and flavor you are looking for. Remember, appetizers don’t have to be fancy. They are meant to
help the guest and the host. When the host is comfortable, everyone is that much more
comfortable.
Good luck and enjoy!
Crudite or Veggie Tray
Select a large platter or tray. Arrange one or two dunking bowls in the center. Add a layer of leaf
lettuce to a base, and veggies (like the spokes of a wheel).
Pick 5-8 of the following:
Celery sticks
Carrot sticks
Red or green pepper slices
Cucumber slices
Cauliflower- broken into small florets
Broccoli-broken into small florets
Small mushrooms
Cherry tomatoes
Radishes
Green onions
Belgium ending
Tiny beets
Toast Points
Use a loaf of thinly sliced sandwich bread. Cut each slice diagonally in both directions so that
you have four triangular pieces of bread, or points.
Place the cut bread in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 12-15
minutes, or until bread begins to brown. Remove from oven and allow cooling for ten minutes in
pan before removing.
Pile toast points into a napkin lined basket or silver bread server and be assured they will add a
lil crunch to the day.
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
1, 10-ounce, package of frozen chopped spinach, thawed
2, 13 ¾ -ounce cans artichoke hearts, drained and mashed or chopped
½ stick of butter
3 garlic cloves, diced
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
1 ½ cups grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Place butter in a casserole pan and melt in the oven with garlic cloves.
Mix additional ingredients together and add to the casserole dish. Save some parmesan cheese
for garnish.
Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parmesan and place in oven for an additional 3-5
minutes, or until the cheese is brown.
Allow a few minutes to cool after removing from the oven. Serve immediately. May also be
served cold with parmesan sprinkled on top.
Artichoke and Cumin Dip
Serves 4
This easy recipe is also delicious with grilled artichokes in place of canned ones. Chili powder
may also be used if you don’t have cumin. Add basil to artichokes before blending for a little
more color and flavor.
Two, four ounce artichokes, drained
2 cloves garlic, peeled
2.5 tsp ground cumin.
Olive oil
salt and pepper
Put artichoke hearts in a food processor with the garlic and cumin. Drizzle a generous portion of
olive oil. Process to a smooth puree and season with plenty of salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon the puree into a serving bowl and serve with an extra drizzle of olive oil and slices of
warm pita bread.
The recipe and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz
(babzbites@gmail.com ).