If I walked into ten different kitchens, belonging to ten different people, and gave them each the

same ingredient to cook with, it might surprise you how many unique dishes would be created.

Years ago, when I first began immersing myself into the culinary world I did just that. The

results blew me away. I held an event with family and friends that was a take on the culinary TV

show Iron Chef.

If you aren’t familiar with the show, no worries. The plot is based on chef’s going head to head,

or knife to knife, with a secret ingredient revealed to them at the beginning of the episode. The

chef’s are then responsible for making several dishes all containing the featured secret

ingredient. The secret ingredient has to shine in the dish. Meaning, you have to taste the dish and

know it’s there.

The event was insane and amazing. It won’t surprise you that most of my friends are good eaters

and know how to throw down at a potluck, but cooking with limited time and wild logistics

brings a whole other meal to the table.

The secret ingredient I revealed to them at the start of the event was artichokes, and they took it

in directions I never could have imagined; Artichoke ice cream, soup, pizza, lasagna, stuffed,

fried. If it could be done with artichokes, somebody showcased it. And almost everything served

was deliciouso!

Although that was nearly two decades ago, the fun competition has always stayed in the back of

my mind. This spring, when putting together our culinary class schedule, my husband Alex and I

knew this would have to be on the calendar.

Although it’s not a traditional class, it teaches you a lot. We renamed the event and threw a few

twists of our own into the pot.

This Sunday, at the Cox Building, 2 E Third St, Maysville, KY 41056, we will be hosting

Maysville’s first “Limestone Chef” competition. We have six teams of two competing. They

don’t yet know the secret ingredient, but it will be revealed to them at the start of the class.

Teams will be given a limited amount of time and money to go to the grocery after learning what

the secret ingredient is. Basic pantry items will be provided for them.

As soon as they arrive back to the Cox Building they will dive into the kitchens of the culinary

school and get their creative juices flowing. I wish I had had a facility like this two decades ago

when I held the event! What a perfect location to host such a fabulous competition.

Once the time is up, teams will reveal their dishes to the panel of local celebrity judges. One of

the factors that will make this event so special will be the tasting held after the judging.

Teams will have the opportunity to share their creations with friends and family in this open to

the public/ticketed event. Tickets are $10 each at the door. All of the proceeds will go to our area

foodbank.

My favorite part of this entire day is how many people want to be a part of the festivities. Our

community loves good food and cooking up fun. What an awesome way to gather around the

table and break bread together.

Today I have included a few of my favorite artichoke recipes inspired by the event I held at my

home nearly 20 years ago.

The summer season beacons easy eating and I have included a few of my favorite dips for

making ahead or serving immediately. I have also included details for serving with toast points

and veggies. Many fine restaurants and casual ones serve toast points with appetizers. This recipe

has helped me many times when I have had any crackers or chips.

Raw vegetables served with dips make a beautiful centerpiece for the cocktail table or appetizer

table. This recipe will help you think about the many options you have to create the presentation

and flavor you are looking for. Remember, appetizers don’t have to be fancy. They are meant to

help the guest and the host. When the host is comfortable, everyone is that much more

comfortable.

Good luck and enjoy!

Crudite or Veggie Tray

Select a large platter or tray. Arrange one or two dunking bowls in the center. Add a layer of leaf

lettuce to a base, and veggies (like the spokes of a wheel).

Pick 5-8 of the following:

Celery sticks

Carrot sticks

Red or green pepper slices

Cucumber slices

Cauliflower- broken into small florets

Broccoli-broken into small florets

Small mushrooms

Cherry tomatoes

Radishes

Green onions

Belgium ending

Tiny beets

Toast Points

Use a loaf of thinly sliced sandwich bread. Cut each slice diagonally in both directions so that

you have four triangular pieces of bread, or points.

Place the cut bread in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 12-15

minutes, or until bread begins to brown. Remove from oven and allow cooling for ten minutes in

pan before removing.

Pile toast points into a napkin lined basket or silver bread server and be assured they will add a

lil crunch to the day.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

1, 10-ounce, package of frozen chopped spinach, thawed

2, 13 ¾ -ounce cans artichoke hearts, drained and mashed or chopped

½ stick of butter

3 garlic cloves, diced

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 ½ cups grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place butter in a casserole pan and melt in the oven with garlic cloves.

Mix additional ingredients together and add to the casserole dish. Save some parmesan cheese

for garnish.

Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parmesan and place in oven for an additional 3-5

minutes, or until the cheese is brown.

Allow a few minutes to cool after removing from the oven. Serve immediately. May also be

served cold with parmesan sprinkled on top.

Artichoke and Cumin Dip

Serves 4

This easy recipe is also delicious with grilled artichokes in place of canned ones. Chili powder

may also be used if you don’t have cumin. Add basil to artichokes before blending for a little

more color and flavor.

Two, four ounce artichokes, drained

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2.5 tsp ground cumin.

Olive oil

salt and pepper

Put artichoke hearts in a food processor with the garlic and cumin. Drizzle a generous portion of

olive oil. Process to a smooth puree and season with plenty of salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon the puree into a serving bowl and serve with an extra drizzle of olive oil and slices of

warm pita bread.

The recipe and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz

(babzbites@gmail.com ).