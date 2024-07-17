One hot blistering summer in the 1990’s, my father decided it was time for my brother David and

I to learn how to play tennis. We were somewhat coordinated. But, to be honest, our gangly little

arms were all over the place.

Dad had each of us measured for the right tennis racquet. Mom made sure we had coordinated

tennis outfits. By the time they were finished with our ten and five year-old selves, we looked

like pros.

Our instructor, Roger Hendrickson, was a saint. As the tennis pro at the Maysville Country

Club, Roger was beyond patient with our wacky playing, constant water breaks we requested and

million questions. My brother and I probably spent more time that summer gathering the balls we

knocked over the fence than we did really playing, but we sure had fun.

We were easily at the bottom of the totem pole of that tennis court when we first started, but you

could see a little improvement by August. The next summer we weren’t quite the worst but we

were far from the top.

Dad always said, “if you wanted to get better at tennis you had to play with people better than

you.” He applied this metaphor to just about anything in life. If you wanted to improve, you had

to surround yourself with people who would help you on that path to enhancing your gifts.

I continued to embody this philosophy throughout my education and later into my culinary

career.

When I started out as a chef, I realized if I was going to improve my kitchen game I had to

surround myself with chefs who could help guide me in a positive direction. In a field that

requires so much physically and emotionally, I needed mentors who could show me how to work

smarter and happier.

This spring I had the opportunity to work with the top female chefs in the state at a fundraiser

known as FEAST, held in central Kentucky. I was far from the top of that totem pole. Yet when

I drove home from central Kentucky at the week’s end, I was riding high on my dreams and

motivations. I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be, surrounded by the people I

needed to continue in the direction I wanted to grow.

FEAST featured chefs creating their own specific dishes to showcase the strengths of each

female chef. One of my presenting dishes at FEAST was a sumac snow cone. It was a hit!

Maybe it was because it was all women. Maybe it was because the founder, Chef Ouita Michels

knew what she was doing when she put us all together.

Some of the chefs had opened new businesses that year, written cookbooks, received James

Beard nominations and even filmed cooking shows. What made this time so extraordinary was

the level of sharing and motivation these top chefs were there for. Everyone was there to learn

from one another and help enhance each other.

In June, I continued my adventure and taught culinary classes with the FEAST founder Chef

Ouita, in Midway Kentucky. The sumac had been such a hit I made a batch of sumac and berry

sweet tea for guests during the cooking event. It was caffeine free and delicious, served with or

without bourbon.

Sumac grows wild all over the river valley. Ask a local farmer and they most likely will have

some to share with you.

Still not sure how to acquire it? Good-quality sumac may be found in a variety of groceries and

even ordered online through various distributors.

Today I have included a few of my favorite sumac recipes. New to the sumac club? Don’t worry,

this is a simple ingredient that will push your cooking to the next level.

Good luck and enjoy!

Appalachian Sumac Cocktail

Wanna share with the kiddos? Just take out the Bourbon.

1 ounce Bourbon

1 ounce wild sumac syrup (see below)

½ ounce of fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp honey or brown sugar

Mix together. Shake with ice. Finely strain into glass or glasses. Garnish with a cherry or lemon.

Sumac Syrup

½ cup honey

½ cup water

1 tsp ground sumac

Add all ingredients to a small saucepan, and bring to a simmer. Stir to dissolve the honey.

Remove the pan from the heat and allow it to cool to room temperature.

Strain syrup through a fine mesh sieve into a clean container.

Syrup may be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

Sumac Oil

Makes about 1⁄3 cup

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tsp ground sumac

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sweet Hungarian paprika (This is a sweeter than average style of paprika.)

Whisk all of the ingredients together in a small bowl. Use immediately.

Roasted chicken with sumac, olives and lemon

4 chicken leg quarters

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 red onion, sliced

1/4 cup pomegranate molasses

2 tablespoons sumac powder

1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 Meyer lemon, thinly sliced

1/4 cup pitted green olives and brine

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons pine nuts

8 ounces water (or chicken stock)

Salt to taste

Flat-leaf parsley

Pat chicken legs dry and marinate with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, olives and with brine,

spices, lemon juice and pomegranate molasses. Let sit for a couple of hours. Preheat the oven to

375 degrees. Heat a Dutch oven or large cast iron pan and add remaining oil. Add onions and

cook until they just start to brown. Add the crushed garlic and continue to cook until just brown.

Add chicken, skin side up, along with pine nuts and enough liquid to cover the bottom of the

pan. Place in the oven for 45 minutes to one hour or until chicken is cooked to 165 degrees.

Finish with a liberal amount of freshly chopped parsley. Serve with a bright-green salad, roasted

potatoes and thick yogurt with za’atar.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz

(babzbites@gmail.com), with a little help from Appalachian chefs Ronni Lundy & James

Grogan. The sumac in today’s photo is provided by Little Cabin Creek Farm of Lewis

County, Kentucky.