There’s no debate, summer is here in full form. I still can’t believe it’s the Fourth of July.

With so many outdoor events and pot luck tables it’s hard to know just what to make. One thing stays constant, celebrations and sweet-tooths.

We really have something magical in our towns along the river. The light of the explosions in the sky dance off the water in a way that nothing can compare to. Anytime I’ve attempted to watch the fireworks anywhere else other than the valley, I just compare them to Maysville’s beautiful fireworks show.

My family always gathers at my mother’s childhood home on Third Street, smack dab at the end of the old bridge. The front and center view seems to suspend time, even if it’s just a few brief minutes.

Usually my mother has some popcorn in her enormous purse, one of my Aunt’s will bring a bag

of cookies, and last year my best friend Leah brought some of her delicious homemade brownies.

We don’t always find our mouths when we are attempting to eat and watch the fireworks, necks

stretched towards the sky, but that’s part of the fun.

Today I have included one of my favorite simple celebratory sweets. However, when I sat down to write today’s column, I clearly had no idea what little willpower my tastebuds brought to the table. I took a few photos of this delicious budget friendly dish while it was still intact. I then cut a slice to take a photo of it as a slice. Well, a chunk fell off. Thinking I could fix it I arranged a few berries and took a bite of the broken part. Then I tried to arrange a few more berries and crust, and took another bite. Before I knew it, There was only one bite left.

I can’t encourage readers enough to make the same mistake I did. If you have plans for the holiday week, this recipe makes a great contribution to the table. I love it because it’s something I can make ahead and pull out of the fridge later. Not to mention it won’t even come close to breaking the bank.

If you’re craving a little extra something with it, throw on a little balsamic reduction or caramel, but it honestly doesn’t need it.

Good luck and enjoy.

Fruit & Berry Pie

CRUST

1-12 cups vanilla wafer crumbs

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

5 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

FILLING

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Pinch salt

1 cup half-and-half cream

3 large egg yolks, beaten

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

TOPPING & GLAZE

(Any extra topping can be served on the side with pie or with fresh whipped cream for later.)

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cups fresh strawberries

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ cup white sugar

½ cup water

½ cup orange juice

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Combine all of the crust ingredients. Press mix onto the bottom and sides of a standard pie plate. Bake for ten minutes at 350 degrees. Remove as soon as the crust has begun to brown.

Mix sugar, flour, and salt. On medium heat in a medium saucepan, pour mix. Slowly whisk in cream until bubbling. Cook for a few more minutes but do not overcook the egg. Take off heat. Slowly whisk half into egg yolks. Pour the mix back into the pan. Bring back up to a boil and continue to cook for a few more minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla. Once butter has melted cook for a few minutes longer. Pour into pie crust, sprinkle with confectioners sugar and chill immediately. Do not remove for at least one hour.

Topper

In a medium sized saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in the water, orange juice, and lemon juice. Stir until mixed. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for only one minute. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely before applying.

While glaze cools, arrange berries in desired form over top of chilled pie. Pour glaze over. Chill immediately. Do not remove for at least one hour. The longer the better. Best eaten the next day or that night.

The photo and recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).