I hope this message finds you all well and enjoying the warm summer days! This is my favorite time of the year, and I am excited to share some wonderful news and updates about our recent achievements and the positive impact we are making in the community.

First and foremost, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of our recent fundraising event, “Together We Thrive.” I am thrilled to announce that we raised an impressive $40,000 for our organization. More importantly, this event demonstrated the immense support we have from the communities that we serve, and that support will only continue to grow. This support is crucial as we continue to provide essential mental health services to those in need.

We have reached a significant milestone that we all take pride in-receiving our 3-year CARF accreditation. CARF, which stands for Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, was founded in1966 and is one of the main nonprofit accreditation bodies for treatment centers. CARF works with health and human services in areas such as behavioral health, opioid treatment programs, aging services, child and youth services, employment and community services, and medical and vision rehabilitation services. Accreditation consists of ongoing consultation and in-depth on-site reviews to help our organization achieve the highest quality of care for our clients. Achieving this milestone reflects our dedication, high standards, and commitment to excellence. This accreditation is a testament to the quality of care we provide and our commitment to excellence. Achieving this milestone reflects the hard work, dedications, and high standards upheld by each member of our team.

In other exciting news, we have secured $426,000 to open a buprenorphine clinic. This new clinic will offer a crucial treatment modality for substance use disorders in our region, changing the lives of many individuals and their families. This grant brings our total grant funding for SUD to nearly $900,000 in the past 18 months-an extraordinary achievement that underscores our commitment to addressing this critical issue.

I am also delighted to announce that with the hiring of the 988 Team Lead, we are well on our way to answering 988 calls for our own region. This initiative is a significant step forward in providing immediate, localized support to individuals in crisis. Our involvement in the 988 response will enhance our ability to deliver timely and effective assistance, reinforcing our position as a leader in mental health services.

We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support from our community. Your generosity, involvement, and belief in our mission enable us to continue providing vital services and making a positive difference in the lives of many. Your support is the backbone of our success, and we are honored to have such a dedicated community standing with us.

Together, we have achieved remarkable things, and with your continued support, we will keep thriving and making a profound impact. Thank you for being an essential part of our journey and for your commitment to helping us create a healthier, stronger community.

Warm regards,

Melissa