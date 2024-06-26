Dahlia is a dainty Doberman mix. A visitor suggested she may also have some Manchester Terrier in her DNA. Whatever she is, she is gorgeous and has the personality to match her looks! She gets along well with other dogs and is very sweet with people. This girl is smart; she already knows “sit” and possibly knows other commands. She is also treat motivated and eager to learn. Dahlia will be an excellent pet for a lucky adopter!

Miss Dahlia came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed by her owner. She is a little skinny, but due to her love of treats and good appetite, she will be at her ideal weight in no time! Scan the QR code beside her picture to learn more about her and apply to adopt her now!

Hot summer temperatures bring fun but also hold health risks for our furry friends! Here are some tips from the ASPCA to ensure your pets are safe this summer:

Check your pet’s vaccination status and visit your veterinarian if they are due! Parvo is especially prevalent in the summer and can be deadly for dogs!

Never leave your pet in the car! Car interior temperatures can reach lethal levels within just a few minutes, even if the windows are cracked open!

Make sure your pets have fresh, clean water to drink. Beware of standing water that may hold harmful parasites and bacteria.

Flat-faced pets may have more breathing trouble when it is warm and humid. Keep them cool as much as possible.

Always supervise your pets around pools, ponds, and lakes. Use floatation devices for your pets while boating.

Beware of concrete and asphalt temperatures, as these surfaces may cause paw burns!

Research the plants and pesticides you use in your yard to ensure they are safe for your fur babies!

Call your veterinarian ASAP if you notice symptoms of severe overheating in your dog or cat, such as difficulty breathing, vomiting, lethargy, and collapse.

Be sure to discuss your pet’s health concerns with your veterinarian, follow any precautions they provide for your pet’s well-being, and be safe this summer!

Upcoming Events:

7/4/2024: Look for the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue float in the Maysville 4th of July Parade starting at 7 PM in downtown Maysville!

8/9/2024-8/10/2024: Visit the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue booth at Oktoberfest in downtown Maysville! We will be selling raffle tickets for a gorgeous bourbon barrel dog feeder and a bourbon basket from Old Pogue Distillery!

8/10/2024 at 8 PM: Rock 4 Rescue’s benefit concert at Washington Opera House featuring Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC & Rebel Sound Club! Special Guest Emcee, “Freakdaddy” from Classic Rock 92.1! All proceeds benefit MCAS dogs and at-risk pets! Maysville Players will benefit from bar sales that evening. Go to www.rock4rescue.com or visit our booth at Oktoberfest for more information and to purchase tickets!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored five dogs. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.