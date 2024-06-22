I found my first tick of the season this evening. After originally mistaking it for a speck of dust, it ended up being the eight-legged horror.

OK, I have had no problem with the heat we have endured this week. Being allergic to the outdoors, I retreat to the comfortable confines of an air-conditioned atmosphere when the thermometer reaches 70.

I know my limits. The outdoors are beyond both my ability and (most importantly) my desire to understand. I sweat just saying the word “heat.” So, I thought I had an agreement with the outdoors. I do not mess with it; it does not mess with me. Yet two days ago, the invaders crossed the line.

Did I mention that I hate ticks? Does it really matter why? Perhaps they remind me of a teacher I had in elementary school. Or maybe a tick took my lunch money way back when. They look like they have the soul of a bully behind their dark, soulless eyes.

Again, it makes no difference. For the most part I am fortunate. While my bride attracts mosquitoes like it is her job, I seem to repel them. Like I probably do most people. But that is another story.

And you know the ticks are just a gateway bug to spiders. Spiders lead to snakes (but that ain’t what it takes to love me, you fool you fool; it’s an old Jim Stafford song-look it up) and snakes lead to the apocalypse.

When the singularity comes, at least our computer overlords will look like Arnold Schwarzenegger instead of the hellish visage of parasitic arachnids.

Let the ticks in and the next thing you know, your home will be full of scorpions, bats or, even worse, Liberals.

Know thy enemy, it has been said. So I did some research (does reading a Wiki entry count as research?) and found that ticks are external parasites, living by feeding on the blood of birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals like your weird Uncle Bernie.

The oldest known tick fossils are close to 100 million years old, putting them in the Cretaceous period. So, they could actually be older than that, like Keith Richards. Knowing that misery loves company, ticks are distributed throughout the world. All they need is a warm, humid climate and your sweet lifeblood.

I am not kidding when I tell you there are web sites devoted to nothing but tick jokes. What do ticks and politicians have in common? They both like to get under your skin! Why do ticks make terrible secret agents? They always leave a mark!

Picture this: A pandemic is unleashed by ticks that live on and around the mouths of alpacas. Global chaos ensues, the disease wipes out 99% of humanity and desperate survivors are forced to live in…a post-alpaca lip tick wasteland.

I said there were jokes. I did not say they were funny. By the way, what do you call a depressed tick from Rome? A hopeless Roman Tick! Okay, that one was kind of cute. Unlike the subject matter, naturally.

Okay, I’ve vented about my aversion to ticks. I am now going into hiding. I’ll talk to you after the first hard freeze.