I was a choir and band geek at Mason County High School in the 80s. The late, great Gary Booher was my instructor. Meanwhile, the band director at Maysville High School was Mark “Trini” Barnhill, who I met thanks to Gary.

After I graduated high school, Trini and I worked with the Maysville Players on shows like “Pippin” and the unforgettable (to me) “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” After rehearsals we would go to Corky Collins’ house with our group of friends (Tom, Caroline, Kelly, Bob and Ritchie, among others) to swim or watch movies or play euchre.

The day came when Trini decided it was time to move on, and he accepted a job elsewhere. Of course, one of the first sentences out of my mouth was, “Give me your address and we can keep in touch.” The next thing he said has stuck with me until this day.

“Why bother?” he said. Mind you, this was the 1980s so I am paraphrasing. “We might write a letter or two in the beginning. Then it will drop to maybe one a month, then every other month, until we stop altogether.”

I started to mount an argument to the contrary, but he said, “That’s just the way life is.” And I guess, to some extent, he was right. I was part of a tight-knit group of people in high school. We did everything together, from school to church and beyond. After graduation, we kept in touch through weekend get-togethers…until we didn’t. It was exactly like a meme I found online that basically said there comes a point in your life that will be the last time you and your friends will be together – you just don’t know it at the time.

It happened again in college. My close circle of friends fell off one by one, moving out of town to pursue their careers. I found mine here at home, and this is where I have stayed.

Am I being mawkish? Maudlin? Mushy? I hope not. I still cherish the moments I’ve had with all of my friends, past and present. It’s just the realization that people weave in and out of one’s life in creating the tapestry of a person’s existence which causes me to sometimes give pause.

In the 1988 film “Tequila Sunrise,” character Gregg Lindroff (played by Arliss Howard) said to Mel Gibson, “I don’t know what it is about going to high school with someone that makes you feel you’re automatically friends for life. Who says friendships last forever? We’d all like it to, maybe. But maybe…it just wears out like everything else.”

Okay, maybe I am being a little pensive today. I am allowed. I know you can’t live in the past, and I know when I became an adult I put away childish things (except for my Disney Haunted Mansion toys).

But sometime, not very often, I like to look back on my formative years and remember how things were once upon a time.