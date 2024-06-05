Tootsie has it all: looks, smarts, and loyalty! This girl is super intelligent and knows how to sit, sit pretty, give paw, and roll over! She walks easily on a leash, with a nearly perfect loose leash form most of the time. She has several dog friends at the shelter. Tootsie also enjoys attention from her person, and backside scratches are her favorite! The shelter team’s best guess at her breed mix is Boster Terrier and pit bull. Whatever Tootsie is, she is gorgeous, very affectionate, and sweet!

Like most shelter dogs, Tootsie was found as a stray, and her owner did not reclaim her. She deserves a home that provides lots of love and attention. If you can give her that, scan the QR code beside her picture to apply to adopt her now!

The Mason County Animal Shelter team took over Animal Control from the sheriff’s office in September 2023. From 1/1/2024 to 4/30/2024, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) answered 446 calls, responded in person 172 times, and brought 88 dogs to the shelter. There is currently only one ACO on duty daily for our entire county. Most of the calls to the ACO have been for non-urgent needs, such as barking dogs, need for pet food, and requests to surrender owned dogs to the shelter. While these calls are also important to the ACO and shelter team, the volume of these calls has made it difficult for the ACO to promptly respond to more urgent complaints.

The shelter team has developed an online form for non-urgent animal concerns, allowing the ACO to prioritize and promptly respond to urgent calls. When you complete the form, the system will automatically email the ACO and shelter team, alerting them of your needs and all the details you provided in the form. You will also receive an email with multiple resources, including spay/neuter resources, pet rehoming resources, and rehabilitation

agencies for wild animals. The shelter team hopes the public will utilize this form for non-urgent issues. If you need immediate or urgent assistance from the ACO, please call 606-584-4071. For emergencies, please dial 911.

Upcoming Events:

*6/8/2024: Mason County Animal Shelter Dog Meet & Greet at Maysville’s Limestone Family YMCA from 10 AM to 2 PM.

*6/15/2024: The Buffalo Trace Stampede benefiting Mason County Animal Shelter will start at 9 AM at Mason County Public Library. Register by 6/7/2024 to get a t-shirt at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Maysville/BuffaloTraceStampede

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored five dogs, and AussGard Kennels is sponsoring Merlin’s adoption fee. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.