If you follow my column you know what a great obstacle peeling eggs has been for me. It’s

amazing what comes so naturally to us but what can be such a challenge. I’ve been embarrassed when I have struggled so much with the simple act of peeling an egg. I’ve

attempted every different way possible.

About this time last year, I featured a recipe for baking eggs and then peeling. It works, but you can’t do large quantities of eggs at a time very easily. I’ve still been searching for the right

answer.

After publishing my article I received a sweet message from the wonderful Jane Collins

of Mason County. I’ve known Mrs. Collins since I was a little girl but somehow we had never

discussed food and cooking together. Yet in a few sentences she has changed my life.

Mrs. Collins told me the secret to easy peeling hard boiled eggs was not to use fresh eggs. Fresh eggs will never peel without tearing pieces of the white off. You should use eggs that are at least two weeks old since you bought them. Farm fresh should be at least three weeks old before attempting to peel them. Mrs. Collins grew up on a chicken farm with chicken eggs and explained it was her grandmother who had taught her that information.

Well as of 2 weeks ago I still had not tested her advice. I hadn’t planned out my eggs egg-actlythe way I should. At the last minute, Alex and I picked up a catering event. Of course they wanted egg salad and deviled eggs on the menu. Knowing my issues, Alex picked up close to triple the amount of eggs needed.

We peeled those fresh eggs after boiling, and let me tell you the struggle was real. I thought I

I was going to lose my mind. It took so long. Needless to say, somehow we made it work but we

had an insane amount of eggs left over.

This week between the beautiful weather and the eggs cracking jokes at me from the fridge, I

began to crave an egg salad sandwich. I held my breath and I decided to attempt a dish I had been craving so much. Well I’ll tell you what, those little cluckers didn’t stand a chance. Mrs. Collins was one hundred percent right. They popped out of the shell and looked more beautiful than any egg I’ve ever boiled. I almost hated to cut them up into egg salad. I sure am glad I did though.

Today I have included a few recipes for egg salad. It was egg-actly what I was craving, and it tasted even better because of Mrs.Collins advice. Good things are definitely worth waiting for.

There’s a reason every culture in the world has a different variation of egg salad. The humble egg can be modified in so many different and delicious ways, adding nutrition and subsistence to breakfast, lunch or dinner.

My husband loves his egg salad on toast or a bagel. I prefer mine on peppery greens like arugula, or something fresh like spinach. Sometimes I add some tomatoes or beets to jazz it up a little more.

Give one of today’s eggcellent recipes a whirl. You won’t be disappointed.

Good luck and enjoy!

Egg-cellent uses for eggs:

Create your own hair conditioner by mixing one egg yolk with one teaspoon coconut oil. Apply

to your hair for five minutes; rinse, and wash hair in the usual manner.

Don’t throw away your eggshells! They are wonderful for cleaning pots and pans. Rub the shells on burnt matter with a wet rag and a little elbow.

Eggshells are also wonderful to add calcium and soil to your garden.

If you must throw them away, consider putting them down the disposal to really clean out your pipes.

Storing Eggs

-Eggs should be stored at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

-Eggs should be stored in the coldest part of the refrigerator to avoid temperature variations that promote bacterial growth.

-Remember, once eggs have been refrigerated they must stay refrigerated regardless of their origin.

Hard Boiling (hard-cooked) an Egg

There’s a reason the top culinary schools in the country have a class on how to boil an egg. It’s not as easy as we think. This fool proof method works easily every time.

8 eggs

2 teaspoons salt

Place eggs in a 2 quart saucepan, covered with water at least one inch above eggs. Add salt to water. This will make the eggs easier to peel. Cover saucepan. Bring water to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer after boiling is achieved. Allow to sit and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Immediately after removing, plunge eggs into cold water. This will prevent the yolk from darkening. Allow to sit in cold water and cool off. Crack egg shells on the top and bottom, or roll on the counter to loosen the shell. Peel under cold running water, starting at the large end. The air pocket will be located on that end and will make it much easier.

Tarragon Egg Salad

Serves 5

Don’t have tarragon? Try using mint, dill, or basil.

8 hard boiled eggs

½ cup mayonnaise

1 finely cut white onion

1 finely cut red onion

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¼ cup ground mustard (thicker the better)

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon (dried will work but fresh is better)

salt and pepper to taste

Cut eggs in thin slices. Mix all other ingredients then add eggs.

Bacon Egg Lettuce and Tomato Salad

Serves 6

6 slices cooked thick bacon, chopped

12 hard boiled eggshell

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley (dry will work, but use fresh if you can)

10 pickle slices (sweet, dill, kosher…it’s your call), finely chopped

¼ cup mayo.

Mix all ingredients except eggs. Mash eggs with a fork or potato masher. Add eggs and mix. Serve on toast with a tomato slice or on lettuce with a tomato slice to garnish the top. I love serving these on chopped wedge salads with the middle scooped out. It adds a little extra body to the salad and makes a great presentation.

Curried Egg Salad

1 dozen hard boiled eggshell

1 large finely chopped carrot

2 finely chopped celery stalks

½ a sweet yellow onion, finely chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

salt and pepper to taste

1 heaping tablespoon of yellow (mild) curry powder

Mix all ingredients except eggs. Slice eggs and add to mix. Delicious on toast, crackers, wrap, or lettuce and tomato. Wanna add a little umph, sprinkle on some red pepper flakes.

Mediterranean Egg Salad

I love that this recipe requires no mayo. The liquid from the capers keeps it moist, but not runny.

1 dozen hard boiled eggs

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1 finely chopped red onion

1 finely chopped cucumber

2 tablespoons of capers

2 tablespoons of liquid from capers

½ cup Mediterranean style olives

salt and pepper to taste

First mash your eggs in a large bowl with a fork. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl, but don’t smash so hard you mash the capers out of their oval shape. Refrigerate for one hour to help the salad really hold its texture and embody all of the flavors. This is delicious on a bed of lettuce, pita, toast, or cracker.

Today’s recipes and photos are from Chef Babz ([email protected]), with the help of Cooking With Eggs, Volume 14K, 2015.