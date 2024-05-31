I have lived my life in fear of making a verbal flub. After work each day I would go home and replay the conversations I had over the day to see if I had said anything inappropriate. It was exhausting, to put it mildly. And caused horrible panic attacks.

As I have grown older (and hopefully a little wiser), those unforced verbal errors have come with lessening frequency. That does not mean I have completely mastered my mind over making a mental faux pas.

It has always been a weakness of mine, but a couple of decades ago I found a way to avoid the stress. But first let me share a story of another person’s battle with panic.

I read an article by Tanya J. Peterson, MS, NCC, DAIS posted on the website “healthyplace.com.”

After admitting that constantly rehashing conversations and situations for a very long time caused her both social and perfection-based anxiety, she discovered a poem penned by 19th century writer Ralph Waldo Emerson. In it, Emerson advises the reader to “finish every day.” In other words, no day is going to be perfect. You will mess up, be it verbally or through your actions. It is a part of life. we need to, as Elsa sung in the movie “Frozen,” let it go.

Each day is a new day, and that is how it should be approached. What is done is done. Another passage from Emerson reads: “This day is all that is good and fair. It is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on yesterdays.”

Let me know if this sounds familiar: a thought or a fragment of a thought enters your mind. Like an ocean wave ready to overtake you, the thought builds and builds until you are drowning in it, triggering a panic attack.

It can be debilitating. I know. I have had to put up with it for decades. I have a trick, though, that has saved me from having them except in extreme situations.

A long time ago, in the time of the all-night infomercials, came a half hour pitch from Lucinda Bassett of the Midwest Center for Stress and Anxiety. For only $400 (which in today’s money is probably up to $10,000) she sent me a 14-cassette course guaranteed to relieve my anxiety. And it did-sort of.

While the bulk of the series did nothing for me, she said something that resonated and still does to this day. I’m paraphrasing, but the gist is that even though you may be experiencing panic, you are still making forward motion in your day. Be it home, school or work, you are functioning. Perhaps not at 100%, but you are still moving forward.

That did the trick. Whenever I feel a panic attack building up, I recite that mantra over and over until I feel the wave start to ebb.

I am not a doctor. I do not play one on TV. Yet having dealt with panic attacks since the fourth grade in elementary school, I feel comfortable saying if what works for me works for me, it may also work for you. Of course, your best bet is to seek counseling to get to the root of your anxiety. Every month the folks from Comprehend stop by to try to help break the stigma that surrounds behavioral wellness. They would be a good start.

My argument has always been “Therapists are like an accessory in California and New York, kind of like the mini pups that were carried around for so long. Not seeing a therapist would make people wonder what was wrong with you in those states.”

That being said, why is seeking treatment for mental health stigmatized in our area? All I am saying is there is a Ralph Waldo Emerson or Lucinda Bassett out there with just the words you need to hear to conquer your anxiety. It is just about knowing where to look.