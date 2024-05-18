Everybody’s memory falters from time to time. But usually with little things, like an item you meant to pick up from the grocery store, or a snippet from a song. Some folks, however, take forgetfulness to a whole new level. Like me.

I am horrible when it comes to remembering names. Faces? Not a problem. But ask me to recall the name of the person to whom I am talking, not so much.

I do get it honest, though. Mom could never quite get the fact that I am Bob and my brother Chris is Chris. We look different and have different mannerisms. Add to that the fact I am five years older than Chris, and that should have been the kicker.

Be that as it may, I spent my formative years being called “Cri-bob” by my Mother. Accent on the second syllable in case you were curious. So again, I think my trouble with names is genetic.

Strike that – real, actual people. I seem to have a vast mental capacity for recalling television and movie characters. My Bride is no doubt annoyed every time I say, “You remember him, don’t you? He was the fourth extra to the left in that TV show we watched two decades ago.”

For what it is worth, it irritates me, as well. Would you like to know how bad it gets? One time I was with friends downtown, when another friend and his wife stopped to say hello. They being new to my group, I started to make the introductions. The only problem was, I could not recall the name of his bride if my life depended on it.

My feeble response? “Guys, I would like you to meet Mr. and Mrs. So-and-So.” Obviously, Mrs. So-and-So knew what had happened, and while doing a slow burn introduced herself. It goes without saying that I have never forgotten her name since then.

I used to be one of the house DJs at the Riviera Night Club in Ripley. Can you imagine the mortification you might feel if you introduce a live band by the wrong name? Yep, been there, done that.

The next one straddles the fence of being forgetful or just plain stupid. One day while in the fifth grade at Orangeburg Elementary School, our teacher distributed a ten-question test about North and South Korea. Simple enough. Basically, a true or false test with the countries replacing the truthiness or falsity of the questions. Remember, there were only one out of two answers that it could be. I was able to get all ten questions wrong.

What are the odds of that happening? I checked. The odds of getting all ten true-or-false (basically) questions wrong by random guessing are approximately 1 in 1024. I should have received a prize instead of an “F” for my skill. At being wrong. Anyway…

You would think that given my profession I would need to bring things to mind on a daily basis as part of the job. After 42 years, however, a lot of the things I do are a matter of second nature, not instant recall.

I would blame it on my ADHD, but that would be a copout. I prefer to consider my faulty memory like author Rita Mae Brown, who said “One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory.