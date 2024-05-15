When I was away at Indiana University my freshman year, I prioritized sneaking my rice maker and cooking equipment into the dorms. I came up with the craziest ways to cook meals for my fellow students.

My first major success was a southern themed potluck with my college best friend Leah. We checked off all the boxes to show the Hoosiers how much Kentucky cooking had it going on. You would have thought then and there I would have realized my calling into the kitchen and gone with it. I fought it a few more years, but it became more and more apparent even at study sessions, I was more interested in feeding everyone than I was studying with them.

When I graduated from Mason County High School in the illustrious year 2000, I thought I knew so much. By the time I graduated from college, I realized I still had a whole lot to learn.

It’s amazing how much and yet how little things have changed in the last two and a half decades. Kids face so many challenges we didn’t even have to think about. There are also so many possibilities for their future their excitement is contagious.

Very few of us truly know what we want to be when we are a high school senior. Some of us are fortunate enough to know exactly what we want. I can remember sitting in class and the question raised by our teacher, “What do you see yourself doing in 25 years?”

I can tell you right now, I didn’t foresee doing any of the things that I’m doing now or where I would end up doing them. I did know I wanted a future beyond my wildest dreams. I’m fortunate enough to say most days I feel like I am achieving that.

If I could go back 25 years and offer advice to my 18 year-old self I would tell her, “Maysville can offer you levels of happiness and success in ways no other place ever will.”

I’ve visited places all over the world, yet there is always something about the river and the hills that has always called me back to Maysville. Anytime I was land locked, or surrounded by a flat landscape, I am never content. Somehow everything ends up as a Maysville comparison.

The teams of people in the river valley rooting for its young people’s success amaze me more and more with every year. I’m sure that has a lot to do with recognizing that a lot of places aren’t that fortunate.

High school graduations are happening in schools across the valley. I was delighted to realize students still hop from celebration to celebration, eating a little bit at each party they attend.

Today I have included my family recipe for corn pudding. Mom always made sure we took it to a potluck, but also always made sure we had it at all of my high school parties.

It was only when I went to college I realized how special corn pudding, made with creamed corn, truly was.

Tips for Corn Pudding

-Don’t over cook or get in a hurry and turn up the pudding. Remember, this egg based dish will curdle or separate if overcooked or baked in a temperature that’s too hot.

-If making one, you can easily make two or three. Corn pudding will be stored easily in the freezer for reheating. The custard may be a little watery and the texture will modify, but it will still be delicious.

-Don’t leave leftovers out. Store in the oven.

-If using canned whole corn, make sure you drain the can of water before adding to the mix.

-If you need fresh corn and you can’t find any, substitute frozen and add one teaspoon of heavy whipping cream to the recipe.

-Have fun finding your personal touch. Modify original recipes with fresh herbs like dill or rosemary. Add diced green onions, spicy peppers, or bacon drippings. Cheese is always a pleasure.

Southern Corn Pudding

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2 tablespoon flour

1/3 cup sugar

½ stick butter

1 can cream style-corn (style changing ingredient)

3 eggs

1 cup milk

Mix flour and sugar together. Add eggs, but whip first, slowly into the mix. Make sure all dry ingredients are mixed thoroughly with eggs to avoid clumps of flour in the finished dish.

Melt butter into 1 ½ quart casserole dish. If making mini corn puddings using either a mini muffin tray, or a muffin tray (12 spots or 24 spots). Divide butter according to spots and melt in the oven. Be extra careful not to burn the butter. Pour the casserole into the dish/tray.

If making casserole style, bake for 45. If using a muffin/mini muffin tray, check after 25 minutes. If you desire a more solid or crispy product, bake longer.

(Casserole portion is for 6 but other options to cook in a mini muffin tray (24) or a muffin tray (12) may also be used.)Casserole recipe may easily be doubled, tripled or quadrupled to accommodate large crowds.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com), with a little help from her Aunt Carla Osborne Ables of Aurora, Colorado.