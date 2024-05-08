Mowgli is an intelligent boy who loves people! He has quickly learned commands, such as “sit” and “lay down.” He stays close to his person during leashed walks using an Easy walk-style harness. This boy is good with dogs and children and immensely enjoyed the Maysville Mutt Strutt! He ran the Doggy Dash with MCAS Volunteer Casey Moore. They did not win, but they put in an outstanding effort!

Mowgli came to the shelter as a stray with his brother Baloo. Baloo has already been adopted. Now, it is Mowgli’s turn to find a fur-ever home! He still has some puppy energy. His ideal home would provide daily playtime and walks. Scan the QR code beside Mowgli’s picture to access his Adopt-a-Pet profile and apply to adopt him now!

Growing up with a dog or cat in the home creates some of the best childhood memories. Pet ownership is also a great way to instill responsibility in children. However, parents and children must know their pet’s preferences and dislikes to ensure the safety and well-being of the pet and family members.

According to PetMD, children should avoid roughhousing, quick movements, and loud vocalizations around pets. Adults should supervise all interactions and educate children not to take food from their pet, hit the pet, or pull on the fur, tail, or ears. Teaching children to recognize when the dog or cat wants to be left alone will help avoid a stress reaction from the animal. Signs for dogs can be vocalizations, growls, or silent cues such as whale eye, yawning, a stiff tail, and lip-licking. Cats may growl, hunch up, or start swiftly swishing their tails back and forth when stressed.

Pet ownership will be memorable and enjoyable for your family through love, patience, and education. Especially when adopting from a shelter or rescue, giving your pet time to adjust

to their new home is essential. Never take it personally when your pet wants to be left alone, as they will not always react that way toward you. Few things are more rewarding than witnessing a rescued dog or cat realize they are safe and can relax and bond with their people. Visit Mason County Animal Shelter, or your local animal shelter or rescue, and bring home a furry family member to experience the joy of pet ownership!

Upcoming Events:

*5/11/2024: Mason County Animal Shelter Dog Meet & Greet at Maysville Tractor Supply Company from 10 AM to 2 PM.

*5/13/2024-5/15/2024: Kentucky Humane Society’s Care-a-Van mobile spay/neuter clinic is coming to Mason County Public Library to provide FREE microchipping and spay/neuter surgeries for Mason County, Kentucky residents. Appointments are limited! Schedule your appointment NOW using this link: kyhumane.org/services/khs-care-a-van. Deposits taken on the site will be returned after you attend the appointment! Contact the Kentucky Humane Society at [email protected] with any questions about the Care-a-Van.

*6/8/2024: Mason County Animal Shelter Dog Meet & Greet at Maysville’s Limestone Family YMCA from 10 AM to 2 PM.

*6/15/2024: The Buffalo Trace Stampede benefiting Mason County Animal Shelter will start at 9 AM at Mason County Public Library. Register by 6/7/2024 to get a t-shirt at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Maysville/BuffaloTraceStampede

Adoption Information:

Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60!

Several MCAS dogs have sponsors covering their total adoption fees, and one generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

