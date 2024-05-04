A statue of Mage and jockey Javier Castellano, winners of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, is on display at the Kentucky Derby Museum on the grounds of Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

In 1895, the Twin Spires were added to the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mine that Bird, the 2009 Kentucky Derby winner, looks up briefly from a snack at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Peacefully circling the race course, a tractor carves out smooth, even lines in the mixture of sand and dirt.

As it passes, its motor momentarily drowns out the voice of our tour guide. The driver is only doing his job, as is our guide: preparing Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, for the world-wide spotlight.

As the sound of the tractor fades, our group’s collective attention returns to the guide. For our recent tour of Churchill Downs, we have the good fortune of being paired with retired Louisville broadcaster Steve York, who is both exceptionally knowledgeable and passionate about our setting.

Mr. York has first led us through a gate where the years and the names of the respective winners, beginning with 1875 Aristides, outline the exterior trim. He calls our attention to them and shares some notable anecdotes.

Mr. York proudly reminds us this year marks the 150th celebration of the Derby’s running, making the race the world record holder for the longest, continuously-held sporting event in America. It does not look the same from year to year, he recollects.

Affected by World War II in 1945, the race was poorly attended, but it was held nonetheless. 2020, the year of the world-wide pandemic, saw the race postponed from May to September. And there were no spectators. In 1892, only three horses entered the race, Mr. York tells us. Two horses were owned by the same owner, Ed Corrigan. Neither of his horses won, though. Azra, owned by Bashford Manor, finished the race first.

Now, in the grandstands, Mr. York enlightens us about how the race and the track itself have evolved throughout the years, and he gives credit to individuals who have impacted its story.

Meriwether Lewis Clark, Jr., grandson of explorer William Clark, named and modeled the Kentucky Derby after the English Epsom Derby. The track, owned by the Churchill family, was named in the 1880s. The and the iconic spires, he notes, were added in 1895.

The tractor returns, making another swipe around the course, an additional reminder that we are getting only a small glimpse into the tangible spirit of Churchill Downs. While we are being made aware of its significance, we can only imagine what else is going on behind the scenes. The thousands of individuals who work the Backside, the community of horsemen and women, the horses, and the rest of the staff who work to contribute to the success of today’s event.

History has been made, and will continue to be made, at Kentucky’s storied Churchill Downs.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)