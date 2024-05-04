The centuries old problem of advancing age has been solved. And for that, you can thank the Baby Boomer. The generation who brought you Timothy Leary’s “Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out” and speaking “Truth to Power” are getting closer to shuffling off this mortal coil, and they are not going to go quietly.

As an aside, what did they bring us once the Boomers got to power? “I did not have sex with that woman,” I did not inhale,” and “it depends on what the definition of ‘is’ is.” Not a shining legacy.

Before the Boomer, age was something that we just learned to live with until we died. But thanks to that generation, age can be cheated. It can be massaged. And it can become something completely different.

A story by Shane Watson of “The Telegraph” explains how. The headline says it all: “The seven new types of old age – and how to tell which one you are.”

Watson starts with an example of the “New Old” by presenting a picture of 64-year-old Mary Jane Farquharson grooving to rapper 50 cent during a concert in Birmingham. White hair, glasses and all. The photo went viral after Fiddy posted it with the caption, “the coolest person at my show tonight by far.”

With that in mind, Watson breaks down what he calls the “Seven New Ages of Old.” Let’s see which category suits you. Not that you’re old. Did I say old? I would never infer that you’re old. Anyhoo, moving on…

Let us start with the “Fit Midlifer.” This category includes anyone aged 45 to 80 who has remained fit. Ummm, for their age. Paul McCartney falls into that group, although he is looking a little worn for a spry guy of 81.

The “Typical Boomer” falls between the ages of 57 and 75. They might not be fit. Heck, they might look like your parents did at the same age. But they feel young at heart, and that is all that matters. Plus, would your parents go to see 50 Cent? Probably not. In other words, they are bucking the aging trend.

Next comes the “Trad Oldster.” They are getting old and could not care less. Forget trying to cheat the Reaper. These folks are comfy on the couch watching “Matlock” and enjoying the sedentary life.

Now, picture the “Trad Oldster” who drink, waste money on the latest fad, and are proud to not look after their health. That leaves you with the “Reckless Oldster.”

The “Cool Old Granny/Grandpa” probably don’t appreciate the moniker, but face it – it’s not the age, it’s the mileage, and one cannot look good forever, can one? Some try, though, which makes purveyors of Botox a pretty penny. Think Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. They might look like death warmed over, but they are still rocking out and being cool, whatever their ages may be.

“Ongoing MLC“ might sound like a medical condition, but it actually is more mental than physical. The midlife crisis hit in their mid-forties and never left. That created 80-year-old men still having babies, and women who look like they are storing nuts in their cheeks for the upcoming Winter.

Finally, we have the “Properly Old.” That’s around the age of 90, when even Boomers must come to grips with the fact that time marches on. Or shuffles on, to use a better analogy.

Although this column was written with my tongue placed firmly in cheek, it is true that thanks to the Baby Boomer generation, the concept of age has changed. “You are only as old as you feel” has taken on a new life, with a new meaning.

Millennials and Gen Z can say “okay Boomer” until they are blue in the face, but nobody puts Boomer in the corner, to paraphrase that famous line from the movie “Dirty Dancing.” They would like you to know they are loud, proud, and not about to go gentle into that good night