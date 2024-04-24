GT is one of the shelter’s professional fetch players! He LOVES to play fetch in the play yard! This guy is handsome, with red/black brindle colors through his medium-length, slightly fluffy fur. He has a gorgeous smile and adorable floppy ears. GT is good with other dogs and is very friendly with people. He loved meeting people at the Maysville Twilight Christmas Parade and was well-behaved on the shelter’s float.

Shelter staff love walking GT every morning. He is always curious and happy—stopping to sniff the spring wildflowers and chasing the bumblebees. At first, he was a little too excited for his morning jaunt, so the team has been working with him to stay calm and walk like a good boy. GT responds extremely well to training and is very eager to learn!

GT was found on Maple Leaf Road in November 2023 with another dog. The other dog has already been adopted, so it is GT’s turn. His ideal home will provide daily fetch sessions and love! Scan the QR code beside GT’s picture to go to his Adopt-a-Pet profile and learn more about him, see more pictures, and apply to adopt him now!

In February, Mason County Animal Shelter presented how we improved shelter operations at the Humane Society of the United States Kentucky Animal Welfare Summit. During the presentation, shelter Director Marilyn Feil mentioned we wanted to start a community spay and neuter program. Kat Rooks with the Kentucky Humane Society said she could help us reach this goal through the Care-a-Van mobile clinic.

Finding a location for the Care-a-Van proved to be a challenge. Marilyn and I reached out to multiple venues. Thankfully, the Mason County Public Library agreed to host the Care-a-Van on May 13-15, 2024! The Care-a-Van provides free microchipping and spay/neuter surgeries thanks to the generous support of the Joanne W. Gauntt Foundation, PetSmart Charities, Ray Foundation, Trager Family Foundation, and many other Kentucky Humane Society supporters. Mason County residents can visit https://www.kyhumane.org/services/khs-care-a-van/ to schedule an appointment for their pets.

Upcoming Events:

*4/27/2024 – The Maysville Mutt Strutt at Ford Acres Farm is THIS SATURDAY!!! – A day of family fun down on the farm! Bring your family and your dogs! Participate in the Doggy Dash, Obstacle Course, and Scavenger Hunt contests. There will be music, food, prizes, caricature art, face painting, and more! Proceeds benefit Mason County Animal Shelter dogs and at-risk community pets.

Adoption Information:

Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! Several MCAS dogs have sponsors covering their total adoption fees, and one generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue at www.rock4rescue.com/donate.