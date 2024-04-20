Early Friday morning at the office, my friend J.T. was lamenting a computer problem that was vexing him. At one point he said, “This PC hates my guts.”

I thought about that. “Why,” I mused aloud, “did the person who first spoke that idiom choose the gut to be the hateful organ? Why not ‘hates my spleen,’ or ‘hates my pancreas?’”

That line of thought brought up another question. I have read and heard that there is no such thing as an original thought. If that is the case, then there must have been a first and last original thought.

So. What was the last original thought, who uttered it, and when was it uttered? Could it have been John F. Kennedy when he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Or possibly Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with his immortal “I have a dream” speech.

Perhaps it was said much earlier than our hubris will concede. Wasn’t it Greek philosopher and founder of Western philosophy Socrates who famously said, “I drank what?” Just kidding. Let us go back to the original premise.

According to Mark Twain, “There is no such thing as a new idea. It is impossible. We simply take a lot of old ideas and put them into a sort of mental kaleidoscope. We give them a turn and they make new and curious combinations.” So, thoughts are like the alphabet, 26 letters used in infinite combinations? Possibly.

Associate Professor of Comparative Literature at Indiana University Bloomington Jacob Emery agrees…sort of. Microsoft Bing’s AI said “In a TED Talk, Emery made the argument that the idea of originality is a cultural myth that discourages innovation. He believes that every idea is related to those from the past, present, and future, making true originality elusive. So, while we may not have entirely original thoughts, we do have the ability to synthesize and recombine existing information in unique ways. Perhaps that’s where creativity truly lies—finding fresh connections among the familiar.”

So, the Professor said what I said, just more eloquently. However, I am not convinced. Just because we use combinations of the same letters to create already existing words to convey ideas does not preclude the possibility of having an original thought.

As an example, yesterday I was having sinus issues. It got to the point where when I took a breath, my nose made sounds like a piccolo. I thought if I could put the breathing sequences to paper, I might have a Top 40 hit. Now, tell me: has anyone ever thought about writing a musical composition based off of one’s musical nasal stylings?

It goes without saying that both Mark Twain and Professor Emery are smarter than I. Yet I am not quite ready to concede that everything that has ever been thought, is being thought, and will be thought already happened. But, then again, the cartoon “The Simpsons” has had a pretty good batting average when it comes to predicting future events. A good sight better than Nostradamus, truth be told.

So, until someone is able to tell me a person has come up with the subject of my Doctoral thesis (World Peace through eBay), I will continue to believe there are new thoughts to be thought.