Roger, AKA Big Daddy, is a big, loveable goofball everyone adores! This guy is always smiling and friendly. As you can tell from his size, he loves food! Through daily walks, he has trimmed down a bit since he entered the shelter. Despite his size, he is very gentle. He enjoys going for walks and walks easily on a leash with a harness. His favorite thing is to stop during walks and waller around in the grass. He loves to ride in a car and is a great co-pilot!

Roger came to us from the Adams County Humane Society shelter in Ohio, where he was for a long time. The purpose of the transfer was to increase his chances of adoption and hopefully find his old Kentucky home. He still sleeps with his favorite stuffed toy, which he brought to our shelter. Roger mostly ignores other dogs. He can be a little grumpy when other dogs ignore his boundaries. We believe he would do best in a home with another laid-back dog or as the only dog. If you want to provide a home for this loveable guy, scan the QR code beside his picture to apply to adopt him now!

The shelter took over the position of Animal Control Officer (ACO) from the sheriff’s department in September 2023. ACO Shayla Wietelmann is dedicated to supporting the community through this role. Though part of her responsibilities is to issue citations, many of her daily activities are supportive in nature. The shelter can be a scary place for dogs. Shayla does everything she can to reunite wandering dogs with their owners instead of bringing them to the shelter. She provides education regarding local and state ordinances, including the requirement for dogs to be on a leash when off of their owner’s property. Shayla also provides owners with information on spay/neuter resources and responsible pet rehoming.

Shayla and shelter Director Marilyn Feil have responded to multiple cruelty and neglect reports. From 1/1/2024 to 3/31/2024, they rescued 14 dogs from cruelty and neglect and

brought 68 roaming dogs into the shelter. They always use safe, best practices to secure dogs that are at large humanely. Sometimes, bribing the dogs with tasty treats does the job!

Shayla will be at the Maysville Mutt Strutt on Saturday, 4/27/2024, to answer questions. She will have printed pet-related resources available for anyone in need. Come out to the Mutt Strutt to meet her! If you need assistance from Mason County Animal Control, please call 606-584-4071.

Upcoming Events:

*4/27/2024 – Mark your calendars for the Maysville Mutt Strutt at Ford Acres Farm – A day of family fun down on the farm! Bring your family and your dogs! Participate in the Doggy Dash, Obstacle Course, and Scavenger Hunt contests. There will be music, food, prizes, caricature art, face painting, and more! Proceeds benefit Mason County Animal Shelter dogs and at-risk community pets.

Adoption Information:

Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! Several MCAS dogs have sponsors covering their total adoption fees, and one generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply

online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to the shelter’s spay/neuter fund via Rock 4 Rescue at www.rock4rescue.com/donate