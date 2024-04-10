My husband and I found our two wonderful dogs, Toby and Mitzi, a little later in their lives. I originally found Toby, an eight year old bichon frise on a pet finder website, by himself. What I had really wanted was to find a duo though. Two dogs who had been together all their lives and would live out their best second chapter if they could stay together.

The woman on the animal rescue site was surprised when I asked her if she had a second hypoallergenic dog available.

“Well,” she paused, “He actually does have a mate that the owner had hoped he could stay with.”

We were adopting Toby and Mitzi from an elderly woman who was going into hospice.

Toby checked off all the show dog boxes, but Mitzi, also an eight year old bichon frise, suffered from severe dental issues and a mouth deformity. The adoption agency didn’t think anyone would be interested in her.

It’s still hard to imagine that. It feels crazy even typing the statement. Mitzi is one of the most charming dogs I’ve ever known.

My husband, Alex and I decided to move forward with the dog adoption.

“Whatever she is, she’s ours now,” said Alex as he held Mitzi close on our drive home.

To be honest, I can’t imagine the heart ache the two dogs would have had if they had been separated. They are a yin to the others yang. They couldn’t be more opposite from each other, yet precisely in tune. Sound like a few human relationships you know?

After a few teeth were pulled, and a few more discoveries from our incredible veterinarian, Mitzi’s smile looked and felt better than ever. However, it was clear hard food left her literally hungry for more.

Growing up, we had always had dogs with different allergies. Mom made dog food around once a week. This helped with the dogs seasonal allergies and dental issues, not to mention they loved the extra pampering and love. Choosing to begin making homemade dog food for our pups felt like the natural and simplest decision.

As human beings we need affection. There’s a comfort in the unconditional love of an animal spirit that is unlike anything human. Our pets could care less how old, short, tall, young, beautiful, ugly, maybe a little stinky or maybe a little sweet, anyone was.

It always amazes me how pets tune into someone who maybe had lost a loved one or even are simply having a rough day. That’s when we need affection the most and we don’t even know it. A person’s entire demeanor or mood could change after five minutes with that little ball of fluff.

Animals can give us affection when we least expect or ask for it. Sometimes when we don’t deserve it. There’s a feeling of hope in a sincere look, an affectionate paw on your hand, furry lick on your cheek, or even a roll over on their back begging for a belly rub.

Animals have an unequivocal love and even a sixth sense about them, that we don’t normally find in most humans.

When given the opportunity to spoil us with their love, pet’s don’t miss a beat. One of my favorite ways to spoil my furry friends is with homemade dog food. Today I have included my favorite easy dog food recipes. What better way to spoil the light in your life, or give this wonderful gift when going to a friend or relatives house. It may be made ahead and frozen, or made to last about 5 days in the fridge.

When you know what ingredients are going into the dog’s food bowl, you can relax that you are also helping your pet. It amazes me the ingredients list that can go into store bought treats. Many times these are things I wouldn’t want to put in a human body, let alone an animal.

Toby and Mitzi are now 12 years old, and spry as ever. They love their homemade dog food.

Today’s recipe is great for pets with allergies or dental issues.

Good luck and enjoy!

Homemade Dog Food

1 lb. chicken breast (skinless and boneless)

2 large sweet potatoes

1 large carrot

½ cup cooked brown rice

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Prepare your ingredients: Cut chicken into small pieces, peel and chop sweet potatoes into 1” pieces, peel and slice carrot into 1” pieces, set aside.

In a large pot, add sweet potato pieces, carrots, chicken and enough water to cover all the potatoes. Add rice and olive oil. Bring to a boil and then continue cooking for 15-20 minutes on medium heat or until all ingredients are thoroughly cooked.

Remove from heat. Use a masher to mash potatoes and use a fork to shred the chicken to your desired consistency.

Let the food cool fully before serving. The recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from Nona Rita.