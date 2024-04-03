Children may experience significant emotional or behavioral difficulties in the school system. School-based services enable our clinicians, your child’s teachers, and other support staff to communicate directly and effectively coordinate care. We work closely with your child’s school to maximize the benefits from counseling. Many families have difficulties attending a traditional outpatient clinic. This service enables children to receive counseling directly in the school they attend each day. Family counseling is also provided and encouraged. Parents are required to be a part of treatment planning. Comprehend’s School-based therapists can help with school problems, conflicts with peers, problems following directions, poor attention span, school anxiety, irritability, poor frustration tolerance, anger management, depression, disruptive behaviors, trauma, and grief and loss.

School-based services provide a team of professionals, including master’s level counselors, social workers, and physicians who work closely with both the student and the student’s family and community.

School-based services provide a wide array of services including a team of professionals who will be listening to and working closely with the student and the student’s family. Individual, family, and group counseling are available as well as referrals to community resources and parent support groups. Crisis consultation and intervention are also available through the school-based therapy program. Interested parties can find education presentations on topics relevant to the child/adolescent’s behavior.

If your child has had a sudden change in mood, sleep patterns, or seems depressed, you may want to inquire about School-based services. If your child has had an abrupt change in school performance or a marked change in their social interactions, school-based services may be able to help.

School-based therapists work with students, parents, teachers, and principals to help children succeed in school. The professional counseling team will receive referrals from parents/guardians, teachers, or any other school personnel. They will contact parents/guardians to obtain proper parental approvals and a record of the child’s history and determine the best intervention based on the student’s and guardian’s needs. Professional evaluations by a mental health physician at each school site may be provided and the counseling services are highly personalized.

Our school-based therapy program has a proven record of service to five school systems in the region by employing a holistic approach to counseling. We have proven results in helping raise academic performance of students by lowering absenteeism, suspensions, expulsions, and other classroom disturbances. Access is available to a vast in-house network of professionals that can provide screenings, assessments and referrals, access to the mobile crisis/emergency team, hospitalization, physician services, suicide prevention, and treatment for drug and alcohol use. Comprehend’s School-Based Therapy program receives high satisfaction scores among students, families, faculty, and principals. They are dependable and flexible when and where they are needed in schools.

The School Based Therapy Program provides mental health and substance abuse treatment for school-aged children through the age of twenty-one in their local school building. A therapist works with the child or adolescent, with the larger family unit, and with teachers to remedy behavior problems. The Program goal is to promote positive behaviors and academic success.

Billing is income based and both Medicaid and other insurances are accepted. If you feel that your child may benefit from these services, please call the office at 606-564-4016 for more information.