Buddy is the shelter’s big, brown-eyed baby! One look at him, and you may notice he needs to work on his fitness. The shelter team is making sure this big boy gets his daily exercise. He walks easily on a leash, listens well, and loves to play with other dogs! If you enjoy traveling, Buddy will happily ride along with you! He is also good with cats and children! Buddy enjoys curling up with a blanket to sleep and loves to have his ears and neck rubbed. This guy is also housetrained and has never had accidents in his kennel!

Buddy sadly came to the shelter due to his owner passing away. Extended family members tried to find him a new home but could not and also could not keep him. He is used to being a house dog and receiving attention from his people. While he gets love and attention in the shelter, it is not a replacement for a home. If you can provide a loving home for Buddy, scan the QR code beside Buddy’s picture to learn more about him, see photos and video, and apply to adopt him now!

While imagining our pets outliving us is difficult, it may happen, like in Buddy’s situation. Best Friends Animal Society recommends having a plan in place for the care of your pets in the event you become disabled, incapacitated, or pass away. Your plan may be as simple as conversing with friends or family to determine who can care for your pets short-term, long-term, or until they can find a permanent home for them. It’s a good idea for a trusted individual outside your household to have a key to your home and information about what your pets need (food, medications, veterinarian information, etc.). If you want to set up a legally binding option, discuss including your pets in a will or trust during estate planning with your lawyer.

Upcoming Events:

*4/6/2024 – Volunteers will bring shelter dogs to the Art & Chocolate Festival in Old Washington for enrichment and to meet the public.

*4/27/2024 – Mark your calendars for the Maysville Mutt Strutt at Ford Acres Farm – A day of family fun down on the farm! Bring your family and your dogs! Participate in the Doggy Dash, Obstacle Course, and Scavenger Hunt contests. There will be music, food, prizes, caricature art, face painting, and more! Proceeds benefit Mason County Animal Shelter dogs and at-risk community pets.

Adoption Information:

Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! Several MCAS dogs have sponsors covering their total adoption fees, and one generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups,

transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to the shelter’s spay/neuter fund via Rock 4 Rescue at www.rock4rescue.com/donate.