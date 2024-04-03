This past Monday, I had the pleasure of taking some of my baking students on a fieldtrip. The purpose of the trip was to inspire the way the students think about food. I wanted to expose the students to new tastes, presentations, equipment, workplace environments and possibilities.

We drove through central Kentucky and spent the day touring a variety of bakeries, professional kitchens, locally owned eateries, unique grocery stores, a used commercial kitchen equipment store, and even ventured to an indoor aquaponics farm. The farm, commonly referred to as FoodChain is a nonprofit that has been around since 2011. They partnered with the local community to empower people to love food with innovative methods of direct food access and unique, accessible food literacy programming. FoodChain has become a model for a more sustainable food system.

Food has changed so much in the last decade, especially the last four years, and along with that new businesses, jobs and needs have been established. Sustainability is now at the forefront more than ever. With sustainability comes improvement, and that is established by returning to our roots. Buying local and working with local farms, instead of big, industrial giants is beneficial on a multitude of levels.

When you buy local, you reinvest in the local economy. You help the community curate an identity while investing in itself. That’s priceless.

A food desert, or an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food, can exist anywhere. Hunger doesn’t discriminate. It loves city folk, country folk, young and old. Hunger exists in circumstances we can never imagine.

While touring the facility the students and I began discussing the stress of hunger with our tour guide, co-executive director, and director of FoodChain operations, Leandra Forman. Forman spoke about the pressure to find food so many Kentucky families exist under.

“When we are able to help take that pressure off of a family, it is amazing what that allows them to actually focus on,” said Forman.

This statement really hit the nail on the head with the students. The conversation it sparked left many reflecting on food insecurities they knew existed within their own communities. The students came from five different counties across the state.

We talked about food given to families that they may not know how to use, in addition to families who know how to cook who don’t know how to get food.

No matter where each student sees themself in 10 years, they were all left with a hungry reminder of how important it is to use their education to help their communities.

There are so many components to food sustainability and along with that, so many different roles we can each play on this culinary journey. If you’re not sure how to get involved with your local food culture, start asking questions and find a way to put yourself out there. Any easy first step, breaking bread and talking about our food culture.

Today I have included my great grandmother “GawGaw,” biscuit recipe. I always was amazed with how many biscuits it produces and how many people it can feed.

Good luck and enjoy!

GawGaw’s Biscuits

These biscuits are leavened by the baking powder. Quantity varies on biscuit thickness and size.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2 cups flour

1⁄2 teaspoon soda

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 cup shortening (can be substituted with butter for a less flaky more fluffy biscuit)

1 cup buttermilk (if you don’t have buttermilk, add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar to one cup of milk. Mixand let it sit for about five minutes, or until thickened).

Sift dry ingredients into a bowl (measure first). Mix and add buttermilk, then shortening. You can attempt to stir this but I recommend just rolling up your sleeves and getting in there with a fork or hands. Add more flour to the dough to prevent it from sticking to your hands.

Roll out dough onto a floured board and cut into small round circles. If I don’t have a cookie cutter, I use the top of a small opened jar. However you are cutting out your biscuits, put it into a little flour to prevent dough from sticking.

Bake for about 10-12 minutes, or until light brown.

The recipe and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).