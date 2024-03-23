The likeness of Queen Philippa of Lancaster is featured on the Monument of Discoveries in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Monument of Discoveries, shaped to resemble a boat, faces the river in Lisbon, Portugal.

A crucifix is just one detail on a figure featured on The Monument of Discoveries in Lisbon, Portugal.

Significant figures in Portugal’s history are represented on the Monument of Discoveries in Lisbon, Portugal.

A mosaic stone sidewalk stretches in dramatic waves toward an imposing structure along the bank of the Tagus River in Lisbon, Portugal, ultimately encircling it.

The towering monument, a stone boat boasting three tall sails, reaches 184 feet high.

A likeness of Henry the Navigator, who is credited with playing a pivotal role in Portuguese exploration, is secured at the front of The Monument of Discoveries. Thirty two other figures line the monument on either side behind him. They include explorers, missionaries, royalty, artists and scientists.

The figures are all interacting with each other and are depicted in forward-leaning poses, which stands to reason, as the monument’s design is said to reflect that of the discoveries of the 20th century, forward-thinking.

A closer look at each figure reveals attention to details. Crisp folds in the clothing. Buttons and jewels even. Some of the figures are clad in gowns, some in capes draped across their shoulders, and still others in robes tied at the waist with knotted ropes, adorned with rosaries.

In their hands, the images hold scrolls, feathers for writing, paint brushes. Some hold swords.

Their faces, too, hold expressions of urgency. Of humility. Hope, even.

Originally installed as a temporary exhibit for the Portuguese World Exhibition in 1940, the monument was reconstructed in 1960 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the death of Prince Henry the Navigator.

In addition to the stone waves surrounding the monument, a compass rose and medieval map adorn the grounds. They mark the routes followed by Portuguese explorers during the Age of Discovery.

As visitors to Portugal, my husband and I may not recognize all of the individuals or their contributions. But we certainly recognize the tangible reverence with which they are memorialized in the monument and in the area devoted to it.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)